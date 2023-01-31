ALBION — On its game from the get-go, the Central Noble girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 60-12 rout of Churubusco Friday night.
Central Noble improved to 21-2 on the season. Churubusco dropped to 5-17.
The win gave the Cougars second place in the Northeast Corner Conference regular season standings.
Central Noble opened the game with a 14-0 run and the outcome was never seriously in doubt from there. The Cougars led 19-5 after one quarter and 32-5 by halftime.
Senior Night honorees Abby Hile, Meghan Kiebel and Madison Vice combined for 37 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Grace Swank had nine points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Churubusco was led by sophomore Lilly Rinker’s five points. Senior Madison Hosted grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. Senior Hailee Gaerte scored three points and grabbed five boards.
The Eagles had a tough night of it from the field, going 3-for-27 for 11%.
CN shot 41.5% from the floor overall, including 9-for-32 (28.1%) from three.
Churubusco had 24 turnovers. CN only had five.
The game started off with Vice feeding Hile for a bucket to make it 2-0. Kiebel then scored to make it 4-0. A Swank basket extended the lead to 6-0 with 6:42 left in the first.
Kiebel knocked down a three-pointer to make it 9-0.
Churubusco had five turnovers and no field goal attempts at that point.
The Eagles did get a shot off on their next possession, but Central Noble got the rebound. It led to a three-pointer from McKenna Malcolm to make it 12-0 with 4:27 to play in the quarter.
Vice scored again at the 3:09 mark for a 14-0 advantage.
Churubusco got on the board with its first point on a free throw from Rinker with 1:17 left. She added a field goal with 40 seconds to go, and added another field goal late in the period, but Central Noble led 19-5 after one.
In the opening stanza, the Eagles went 2-for-8 from the field with seven turnovers.
Things got worse from there. Churubusco was held scoreless in the second quarter, missing all seven of its field goal attempts.
Central Noble was 11-for-30 from the field in the first half, 5-for-20 from the three-point line.
