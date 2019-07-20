LAGRANGE — Anne Troyer ended her 4-H career on a high note, being named the 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Fair Small Animal All Around Showman Friday morning. This is the second time in three years that she has won the award.
Troyer, a Lakeland High School graduate, wraps up her 4-H career this summer and will head to Purdue University in the fall to study animal sciences. Troyer said her goal is to become a veterinarian. She won the Small Animal All-Around Showmanship title, besting four other 4-H Club members.
The contestants had to win their way into the contest by first being named a premiere showman of one of five different animal clubs that make up the competition. Troyer represented the Poultry Club. Last year’s title winner, Emily Anders, was back again this year, representing the Pygmy Goat Club. Also competing were Kennedy Myers, representing the Cat Club, Eden Carey representing the Rabbit Club, and finally MaKayla Bartley representing the Dog Club. Each contestant was presented with a new book bag embroidered with the 4-H logo.
Each competitor had to show four different animals to a judge who rated them on their knowledge of those animals and their ability to properly show that animal in the ring. Contestants did not show the animal for the club they represented.
Troyer said winning the trophy a second time was just as special as it was two years ago when she first won. She acknowledged the talent and knowledge of her competitors.
“These women, they all did a really good job,” Troyer said of her competitors. “They were really good competition.”
Troyer said the trophy might travel to Purdue University in West Lafayette for her first semester there.
“I might just put it in my dorm room for a little bit,” she said.
