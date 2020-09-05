LAGRANGE — Artist Amy Buchs is ready to go.
Buchs was commissioned to create a new mural in downtown LaGrange at the corner of S.R. 9 and Michigan Street. A DeKalb County resident, Buchs and her team will arrive in LaGrange on Tuesday morning with brushes and paint in hand, ready to go.
“Honestly, at this point, I just want to get started,” said Buchs.
Buchs will be painting a new mural on the side of the former Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County building. Her canvas measures an impressive 83 feet long by 25 feet high. A retired DeKalb High School art teacher, she’s no stranger to working on big projects. Buchs is a veteran mural painter, having already created several area murals, including two large projects in downtown Auburn.
The key to any large project like the LaGrange mural starts with good planning, Buchs said. For months, she’s plotted and planned her mural, visiting LaGrange County and working with members of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to create a new large scale project reflective of the community. Buchs won’t say what the finished mural will look like. The project’s sponsor, The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership wants to keep that a secret until Buchs starts painting.
Buchs said the secret to successfully creating large projects like a mural actually starts at one small point, a dot she’ll place in the center of her canvas. That dot acts as an anchor and allows Buchs to carefully plot out preliminary key points of her planned painting. Once that first mark is in place, she and an assistant start expanding out across the wall, plotting other reference points until her entire canvas is completely mapped out.
“Once we get everything mapped out … well, I just can’t wait to get painting,” she explained. “We’ve learned if you start painting before you get everything mapped out, you’ll pay for it later.”
The LaGrange mural is just one part of a larger public art program created by the Regional Partnership, in collaboration with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. Eleven artists will be working in 11 different communities across northeast Indiana for 11 days painting murals. The Regional Partnership calls the event “Make It Your Own Mural Fest.” It kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Sept. 18.
The regional mural festival concept is the first of its kind in Indiana, according to Kate Virag, vice president of marketing and strategic communications at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. The event was created to help showcase regional talent and help spur tourism in the area. The festival is taking place in all 11 communities that make up the Regional Partnership’s territory and is sponsored by nearly a dozen regional businesses and foundations, including the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission.
Buchs said she’ll be using simple tools to create the mural, just a handful of trusty brushes and several gallons of outdoor paint. She’ll bring nine different gallons of tinted outdoor paint with her as well, the same kind of paint used to paint houses. From those nine different colors, she’ll mix and match paint creating all the colors she’ll need to finish the project.
Buchs said she expects to work several long, 12-hour-plus days painting. On a recently completed mural, Buchs said she worked several 17-hour days just to get finished on that. She said while that sounds difficult, she said once a project like a large mural is underway, she finds she just wants to keep painting.
“When you’re working on something like this, it just gets more fun every day,” she explained. “When you start to really see your progress, it’s just an amazing experience. You quickly get to point where you just don’t want to quit, and you just can’t wait to go back.”
Large public projects like murals draw spectators, and that’s OK, Buchs said. As she works, Buchs said those people help to give her energy to keep painting.
“We’d rather paint someplace where people are watching because those people give you energy,” she said. “Even though you’re answering questions, and stopping to do that, they have this kind of energy, this positivity … I taught school for over 30 years and it’s the same kind of positivity you try to get going in the classroom. Students always outperformed their own expectations when you have this positive vibe going, and that happens to me too when people stop to talk to me while I’m working.”
Buchs will be joined on this project by her painting partner, former drafting instructor Dave Schlemmer, and Kendallville resident Alexis Kline, a young artist Buchs will mentor on this project.
Buchs will be available to meet people and talk during a Meet the Artist event scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fireside Craft Burgers and Brews in downtown LaGrange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.