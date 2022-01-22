KENDALLVILLE — An expo coming to Kendallville this spring promises to leave people feeling more knowledgeable about the communities of Noble County.
“NoblePalooza” will take place Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
Exhibitor and vendor booth applications are now being accepted. Individuals, businesses, and organizations from all sectors in Noble County may apply. Booth spaces are free.
The exhibitor and vendor application deadline is Feb. 16 and it may be downloaded at www.noblepalooza.com.
Expo attendance is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to preregister, via the website, to aid event planning efforts.
“NoblePalooza,” billed as an “Expo to Thrive,” aims to help people discover more and new ways to grow and sustain the things they care most about in the communities of Noble County.
“NoblePalooza” is an expo with higher ambitions than most. The brainchild of local leaders of Thrive Noble County, a framework to promote the five pillars of a thriving community,” NoblePalooza” will help raise awareness and grow engagement by highlighting many of the people, businesses, and organizations that already support one or more of the pillars: community investment, entrepreneurial growth, youth engagement, leadership development, and cultural enhancement.
Exhibitors and vendors accepted to participate will illustrate, through their booth, how they engage in and support one or more of the pillars, enabling others to discover and pursue more opportunities to connect and collaborate.
“‘NoblePalooza’ is going to be set up in a way that shows how people and organizations from every sector of our community can engage in or support one or more of the pillars that we believe are essential for Noble County to thrive,” said Lori Gagen, event coordinator and a member of Thrive Noble County’s steering committee.
The expo will include a marketplace and different areas highlighting civic organizations, cultural attractions, educators, health and wellness, and government, all in one place.
Other local leaders representing Thrive Noble County and collaborating to bring “NoblePalooza” together include Tom Leedy, Dekko Foundation; Gary Gatman, Noble County Economic Development Corporation; Melissa Carpenter, Freedom Academy; Brad Graden, Community Foundation of Noble County; Gayle Wisner, Conscious Community; Julia Tipton, Community Learning Center; and Ryan Ferguson, Cole Center YMCA.
For more information, contact any of the planners noted above or the Noble County EDC at 260-636-3800.
