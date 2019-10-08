EMMA — A little piece of LaGrange County history is going up on the auction block this Thursday.
Auctioneers will sell the Emma Café, once known the Emma General Store. Grogg-Martin Auctioneers and Reality staff is handling the sale. Emma Café owner Molly Michael said it was a difficult decision to sell the more-than-century-old building.
Michael said she’s owned the historic building for just over 13 years, and like its previous owners, wanted to move the business away from being a general store and instead turn the building into a restaurant that just happened to sell a few grocery items on the side.
“When I purchased it in January of ‘07, I decided I really didn’t want to do any of the groceries at all, other than the items people right there in Emma would want to purchase – milk, bread, ice cream – and would continue to make pizza and turn it into a full restaurant. That’s when we added a full menu,” she said.
Micheal said she grew up in Emma and remembers when the Emma store was still a thriving business.
“As the big box stores started popping up around the area, the small-town old general store idea just started not being able to compete,” she said. “It’s a beautiful and a special little place. I grew up in Emma, I was born there, so its always been a part of my life. And now I live a little further away, but I still get to come home every day when I come to work. I really enjoyed operating out of the café and I’m going to miss it.”
Built in 1931, the current building is a near duplicate of the original Emma General Store. That business was built on the same site in the late 1880s. It burned down in 1930.
“They rebuilt the current structure in its place, and kept it very similar. The only thing that’s different between the two buildings is the original building faced directly north while this building faces northwest,” Michael said. “Other than that, it’s pretty much an exact replica of the original building.”
Stepping inside the Emma Café is like going back in time. The building boasts a simple front door, its original tin ceiling and a vintage soda bar. In addition to the front floor space, the store has a living quarters in the back, and a two-car detached garage.
“The ceiling alone gets so many compliments,” Michael said.
When Michael and her family opened the Emma Café in 2007, Michael’s said her plan was to have the restaurant help grow her fledgling catering business. As time went on, that catering business took off and now occupies most of her time.
“I was really passionate about was catering,” she explained. “So I knew in order to get my catering business off the ground I would have to first start with a restaurant so people could get to know my food. It was sort of a starting point for that business.”
Michael said despite seemingly being somewhat off the beaten path, visitors to Shipshewana liked to make the short drive to Emma just to see the old building and enjoy a meal. Michael said her dream is someone would buy the building and continue operating a restaurant in the small town.
“I would love for someone to continue it on just as I have –putting their own spin on it of course. I would love for someone to see the potential and improve on it. I think I got that started and hope that someone would want to take it on and make it even better. That’s my wish,” she explained. “There’s so many things that someone could utilize that building for. I saw it as a restaurant.”
Information about the sale and the building can be found online on the Grogg-Martin website.
