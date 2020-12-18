AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council was full of, well, Christmas cheer at its meeting Wednesday.
The town fathers not only cut a temporary break to a woman who faces a mountain of fines regarding having too many dogs on her property, but also basically donated an old fire command vehicle to another agency.
A letter sent to a Lewis Street resident on Oct. 1 informed her that the six dogs currently residing at her home were three more than allowed by town ordinance.
The letter gave her until Oct. 11 to have shrunk the number of dogs to the town’s legal limit. After that point, she was subjected to a fine from $50-$500 for every day she was not in compliance.
Thus far, the council has not chosen to level those fines.
Councilman Bill Krock, who has been in contact with neighbors who are upset with the overabundance of dogs, brought the issue up during Wednesday’s meeting.
“Something needs to be done,” Krock said.
The council seemed to agree, but Councilman Phil Puckett said he didn’t want to be levying fines this close to the holidays,
“I prefer we table this right now,” Puckett said. “I don’t feel comfortable (fining someone) this time of year.”
Puckett said he would like to see Town Manager Bill Ley continue to work with the woman to resolve the problem.
The council also told Ley to tell the woman that its patience was wearing thin with the situation.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the council expressed its intention to play Kris Kringle to the LaOtto Fire Department.
That department has expressed interest in the 2006 command vehicle the Avilla Fire Department is replacing, according to Fire Chief Chad Geiger.
Geiger said he was told the trade-in value in the old command vehicle is $2,300.
“I’d give it to them for $1,” Krock said. “That’s my 2 cents.”
“If you can help another fire department out, I don’t have a problem with that,” Puckett said.
Council president Paul Shepherd pointed out that LaOtto and Avilla have a mutual assistance arrangements in which both departments respond to many calls in their respective areas to help with the difficulty in finding manpower.
“They’re on a tight budget as well,” Shepherd said.
The transaction will have to wait until Tipton Law associate Chad Rayle could research the legality of one department selling a vehicle to another department.
The council also approved Utility Department Superintendent Brian Carroll’s request for an additional $4,000 which would complete ditch work from Fourth Street to the railroad tracks. The town had already allotted $13,000 for the first 500 feet of the project.
Carroll said another 240-250 feet of 24-inch piping would complete the project.
The council also approved Geiger’s request to switch over to a new software system for the fire department. The current system may be obsolete by the end of next year, Geiger said.
The current system has a yearly maintenance cost of $1,200. The new system would have a $2,800 yearly maintenance cost as well as require an upfront $1,785 fee.
