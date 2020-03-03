WARSAW – Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Mareen L. Barton has been promoted to the job of Retail Banking Officer, leading its LaGrange office team.
In this role, Barton supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She also manages the daily operations of the office and handles consumer loans. She has been with the bank for one year. Barton succeeds Cathy I. Hefty, Assistant Vice President, Retail Banking Officer, who has led the LaGrange office since 1980, and retired in 2020.
Barton serves as an ambassador for the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce. She volunteers for the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Lake City Bank, a $4.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. For more information visit lakecitybank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.