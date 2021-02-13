LAGRANGE – The main entrance at Parkview LaGrange Hospital has re-opened, creating easier access to services.
The main entrance had been closed for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the emergency department entrance serving as the hospital’s single access point. This change allowed the hospital to better manage the flow of guests and accommodate COVID-19 screening procedures.
The main entrance will now be open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of those hours, all patients and visitors should use the emergency department entrance. Upon arrival at either entrance, patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and everyone is required to wear a face mask inside the hospital.
With the main entrance re-open, those coming to the hospital will have easier access to the rehab, surgery and imaging departments, as well as the outpatient lab and specialty clinic, which are all adjacent to the main lobby. As a reminder, the café remains closed to the public, and visitors are not permitted to wait in the lobby.
The hospital also continues to follow visitor restrictions, with two adult visitors per patient permitted in most inpatient departments from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Only one visitor at a time will be allowed in the hospital.
COVID-19 activity has dropped significantly in LaGrange County lately, with the county seeing just a handful of new cases per week. The county earned a yellow rating on the state’s COVID-19 metrics this week, but precautions will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
For details on visitor restrictions, visit parkview.com/visitorupdates and click on Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
