Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Keigan T. Chriswell, 23, of the 1000 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging unauthorized absence from home detention, a Class A misdemeanor. Chriswell was held without bond.
Melissa K. Holmes, 37, of the 2400 block of Sundad Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Holmes was held without bond.
Johnny E. Kendrick, 38, of the 3300 block of South U.S. 27, Angola, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kendrick was held without bond.
Anthony M. O’Neal, 40, of the 7200 block of North Alley Street, Wawaka, was booked at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to charges of domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathan H. Reyes, 18, of the 100 block of Parker Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy S. Smith, 55, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Marcus L. Vaughn, 46, of the 4700 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Vaughn was held without bond.
Erica R. Whitehead, 29, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 750N, Larwill, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Daniel Conner, 38, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was booked at 4:23 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Lisa N. Garza, 46, of the 300 block of West Hillside Drive, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Garza was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesse E. Napier, 36, of the 900 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Napier was held without bond.
Faron D. Yoder, 42, of the 5300 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Thursday on a court order. No charging information provided. Yoder was held without bond.
Ali B. Brown, 23, of the 700 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Brown was held without bond.
Carrie A. Jenkins, 31, of the 200 block of West Railroad Street, Hudson, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Jenkins was held without bond.
Raymond R. Kasirye, 48, of the 00 block of Division Street, Ilion, New York, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Kasirye was held on $2,500 bond.
Miguel Lopez-Jimenez, 26, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Lopez-Jimenez was released on his own recognizance.
Rudvin Mendoza, 25, of the 9600 block of Park Lane, Dallas, Texas, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Mendoza was released on his own recognizance.
Jerry B. Miller, 28, of the 1800 block of North C.R. 350W, Albion, was booked at 12:09 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Madison S. Sacino, 24, of the 6700 block of Lexington Circle, Zionsville, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Sacino was held on $2,500 bond.
Dale C. Cooper, 50, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Cooper was also held on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Cooper was held without bond.
Shane R. Russell, 48, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 11:06 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Joshua R. Stanley, 37, of the 1100 bock of East Summit Street, Wawaka, was booked at 10:29 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Katherine Stanley, 54, of the 300 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Edward W. Faherty, 43, of the 600 block of White Ash Drive, South Haven, Mississippi, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Faherty was held without bond.
