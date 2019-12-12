ALBION — Where can Albion grow.
How can it grow.
And what steps are required along the way.
The Albion Town Council ended a months long re-examination of its zoning ordinance by the Albion Plan Commission by approving a new 318-page document during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The new document replaces the town’s 60-page former zoning ordinance which had been created in the 1980s.
According to consultant Dan Lake, who guided the town through the lengthy process, the zoning ordinance provides developers the required dos and don’ts of any proposed development within the town’s zoning jurisdiction.
Used in conjunction with the town’s master plan, the documents provide a road map to growth for the future.
Lake applauded the work done by the Albion Plan Commission in creating its new ordinance, citing how engaged the plan commissioners were in the process and the hard work that was put in by all.
“You have a wonderful plan commission,” Lake said. “You’ve got the best ordinance in Noble County right now.”
Town Manager Stefen Wynn had spearheaded the move to go through the old ordinance to see what needed updated.
“It was apparent a full re-write was needed,” Wynn said.
“It was past due,” Lake said. “There were things that were missing.”
The plan commission put in hours of extra time, sometimes meeting more than once a month, in creating the new document.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the last regularly scheduled meeting of the year, the council had to table a discussion regarding the benefits of forming a residential TIF district because the firm contracted to do a benefits analysis — London Witte Group — did not provide its report in time for the meeting.
At the council’s Oct. 22 meeting, it approved a $7,250 capped contract with Indianapolis-based accounting firm London Witte Group to investigate the financial costs of creating a new housing development and the expected revenues which would eventually come back to the town.
If the town had been able to set up the district and purchase land, as has been discussed, it would become the landowner of the 45-90 acres it is in negotiations to purchase. As a municipality, the tax rate on the land would move to zero as the TIF is being set up.
According Wynn, the property — currently zoned industrial — pays approximately $5,000 a year in taxes to the county, town, schools, township and library combined.
If the purchase and TIF happen after the first of the year, the tax value of the land will be frozen at that $5,000 per year, which could impact lot prices if the plan moves forward.
Once a TIF is set up, all taxable improvements within the district would be collected in a TIF fund for use for future improvements in that district.
The creation of TIF districts was made possible by recent legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly. To date, the tool has not been used by any other community in Indiana, though some are in the works, according to town officials.
Housing is at a premium in Noble County — and throughout northeastern Indiana — and a residential TIF could bring the type of affordable housing desired by employers who want their employees close.
According to Wynn, a recent survey reported that 94% of those who work in Albion commute from another community. In exit interviews, employees who are leaving Albion jobs report that the main reason is to be closer to home.
“This is about helping the residents and helping the businesses,” Wynn said. “We could meet the demands of our largest employers.”
The town has been negotiating with a landowner over the purchase of between 45-90 acres of grounds. Town officials declined to identify the location of the property because negotiations are ongoing.
