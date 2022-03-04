ALBION — A day late, and maybe a little too much to drink.
A Florida man allegedly drove drunk to the Noble County Jail Wednesday to serve his three-day sentence for a 2021 operating while intoxicated conviction, and ended up getting charged with a new Level 6 felony as a result.
Cory R. Herdrich, of the 1900 block of Pebble Beach Court, Venice, was charged on July 8, 2021, in Noble County with operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as two other OWI-related charges.
Herdrich eventually pleaded guilty Monday to a single OWI charge relating to that arrest.
Noble Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen sentenced Herdrich on Monday to 365 days in jail, suspending all but 10 days. Herdrich had been in jail for two days following his arrest, so only had six more days to serve, three with Indiana Good Time rules. The rest of the unexecuted sentence was to be served on probation.
Herdrich also was charged with $385.50 in court costs and fined $10.
Hagen ordered Herdrich to report to the Noble County Jail on Tuesday to serve the remaining three days of his sentence.
Herdrich did not appear on Tuesday as ordered, but he did show up at approximately 9:22 a.m. Wednesday.
Alert confinement staff at the jail thought Herdrich might be intoxicated. Someone had reportedly seen him park his vehicle in the jail's back parking lot.
Jail staff notified Noble County Sheriff's Department Deputy Whitney D'Angelo, who reviewed video footage showing Herdrich driving into the back lot and exiting the vehicle.
She then took Herdrich to the hospital for a blood draw. According to D'Angelo, Herdrich's blood level was 0.25%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.
Herdrich was booked into the jail at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday on a new charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony.
In Indiana, a person convicted of a Level 6 felony can be sentenced to anywhere from six months to 2 1/2 years in jail and fined up to $10,000.
