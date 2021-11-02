Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Richard J. Nagel, 45, of the 400 block of East South Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Nagel was held without bond.
Denver R. Skaggs, 23, of the 700 block of Jackson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Skaggs was released on his own recognizance.
Jonathan J. Spaw, 57, of the 100 block of Jim Dandy Court, Avilla, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Spaw was held without bond.
Logan E. Charles, 21, of the 10700 block of North D Drive, Cree Lake, Kendallville, was booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Corrinne F. Janda, 45, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Janda was held on $2,500 bond.
Danielle L. Leas, 49, of the 400 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; battery, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Leas was held on $2,500 bond.
Mario Pizana Jr., 31, of the 900 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Pizana was held on $2,500 bond.
Merle N. Franklin, 46, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of driving whgile suspend with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Franklin was released on his own recognizance.
Michael J. Kay, 28, of the 200 block of Anglin Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on warrants charging a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kay was released on his own recognizance.
Mitchel D. Wentworth, 59, of the 400 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wentworth was held without bond.
