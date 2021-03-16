KENDALLVILLE — In a more than two-year-old case, a Kendallville man was sentenced to 4 1/2 years for giving alcohol and marijuana to minors.
The sentence will run on top of multiple other prison terms he's already serving for stalking and invasion of privacy.
Four charges of felony child molesting were dismissed as part of the case.
Roy M. Hudnall, 49, was sentenced Monday on a Level 5 charge of dealing marijuana, sale to a minor, and a Level 6 felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The case dates back to October 2018 when police interviewed a girl who told investigators that Hudnall had given her a friend alcoholic beverages while they were staying at his home in Kendallville. When police interviewed the other girl in the incident later, she told them that he had given them marijuana, too, according to court documents.
Four original Level 4 felony counts of child molesting were dismissed as part of Hudnall's plea, an interaction Prosecutor Jim Mowery noted he didn't take lightly but that were due to issues with the case.
Monday's sentencing was the latest in a string of offenses Hudnall has been sentenced on within the last year.
Hudnall had been convicted at trial in January 2020 of stalking and invasion of privacy and sentenced to six years in prison and was sentenced for another invasion of privacy conviction in March 2020 for another additional year. Then, in June 2020, he was sentenced on a domestic battery conviction to 2 1/2 years.
A variety of hiccups — including a revolving door of four different lawyers who were assigned to the case and then dropped out to be replaced — delayed the resolution for more than two years.
Senior Judge G. David Laur sentenced Hudnall to three years in prison on the marijuana charge and 18 months on the contributing to the delinquency of a minor case, setting those to run consecutively to each other and setting those consecutive to the many other cases he's currently serving sentence on.
The judge rejected a request by Hudnall's public defender Chris Jansen to allow the sentence to be served on community corrections.
Since Hudnall is already serving time, Laur told him that depending on how he does serving his other sentences he may be able to apply for a sentence modification in the future. But for now, it's prison.
"Today it's DOC because that's what I deem is appropriate," Laur said.
