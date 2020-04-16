LAGRANGE — An Illinois man was arrested Monday and charged with two felonies charing in with child molesting after a police investigation alleged he had multiple sexual contacts with a LaGrange County child under the age of 14.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office with the LaGrange Superior Court, police arrested Urbano Carillo-Reyes, 46, of the 300 block of Abe Street, Plano, Illinois, on suspicion he had been sexual involved with a child. He was charged with two counts of child molesting – a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting, punishable by up to 40 years in prison upon conviction, and a second Level 4 felony vhild molesting charge, punishable by 2 to 12 years in prison upon conviction.
According to the court documents, Carillo-Reyes is accused of having sex with his victim 10 or more times during the last eighteen months. The victim is a LaGrange County resident.
Carillo-Reyes was incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday in LaGrange County Superior Court and was ordered held on $50,000 bond.
