SHIPSHEWANA — Sitting in the back corner of the “I Sell Fabric” booth at the Shipshewana flea market Wednesday morning, Diane Rose was busy working on two projects.
On a sewing machine in front of her, she was stitching together two pieces of fabric she used to create what she calls a microwave pot cradle.
And on a table sitting right next to her sewing machine sits a large holiday quilt with a section stretched tightly in a holder where Rose is hand stitching small pieces of fabric that have been appliquéd to the face of the quilt.
As she sews, she pauses for just for a second to call out to the people who just stopped in front of the booth to admire a quilt she’s recently finished, now on display.
She calls out and invites them to come into the booth.
“Hi, folks,” she said, “come on in.”
What makes all of this remarkable – the sewing, the quilt making, even calling out a friendly greeting to people as they pass by – is the fact that Rose is completely blind.
Born with glaucoma, Rose was able to see colors and shades with her left eye. But in 1984, her cornea ruptured, leaving her completely blind. She said that she’s the only known blind quilter in the world.
A resident of Waco, Texas, Rose said she didn’t start quilting until 1998, when while visiting a friend who quilts, the friend asked Rose if she’d like to learn to quilt. Rose said she jumped at the chance and hasn’t stopped since.
These days, Rose quilts almost nonstop. She’s completed more than a 1,000 quilts, and many of those have wound up in homes across the county. Rose came to Shipshewana Wednesday to spend four days visiting Jean and Lonnie Kiriazes, the owners of I Sell Fabric, a store located at 5520 N S.R. 5 in Shipshewana. The Kiriazes’ also operate a large booth at the flea market several days a week throughout the tourist season.
While in town, Rose said she hoped to spend a little time at the Kiriazes’ store meeting and talking with customers about quilting, a topic that’s near and dear to her heart.
Rose said she’s able to quilt because she has what she likes to call “visual imagination,” an ability to see the finished quilt in her mind. Friends help her cut out blocks and using her first two fingers, she can stitch pieces together by running her fingers down the edge of the fabric.
Rose said it takes her anywhere between one to three weeks to finish a quilt.
Now a professional quilter, a teacher, and a motivational speaker, Rose said she wants to give people she meets the courage to pursue their dreams.
“I want to encourage people not to give up, and to understand they have a reason and purpose to live,” she explained. “Right now, things are hard and people are living in fear. I live on challenges. I go after what I want. And I trust God to take care of me.”
Rose credits God for her talent.
“God is first and foremost, he’s the one that gave me this talent,” she said.
Rose said that a quilt is a form of love and comfort and creation. Friends help her select the right fabrics, talk to her about colors, and help her select the thread needed to make a quilt. Difficult as making a quilt sounds, Rose said it’s the kind of challenge she needs in her life.
“You have to have dreams, you have to have goals, you have to go after things,” she explained. “I heard people say you can over dream. No, that’s not true. I’ve had too many miracles happen in my life to not believe.”
Keeping one finger close to the sewing machine foot, Rose guides the fabric into the machine. In all the years she’s been sewing, she said she hasn’t managed to poke her finger.
In addition to making quilts, Rose is actively raising money to build a house in Branson, Missouri, to provide a home for people with disabilities and the elderly. It’s part of her mission work.
Those interested in seeing more examples of her work, learning more about Diane, or order a quilt, she encourages them to visit her website at theamazingquilter.com or call her at 254-799-7990.
