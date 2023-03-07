ALBION — The hope is Noble County won't have to take out a property tax bond to fund its courthouse renovation.
But, in the event that it can't make payments on local borrowing, bonding will be a safety net.
On Monday, Noble County Council members moved forward to authorize seeking bond anticipation note as a funding safety valve for its upcoming project.
The courthouse renovations project carries a $6 million price tag, and that doesn’t include design fees or furnishings which could added another $1.5 million to the total cost.
The Noble County Commissioners have pledged between $4 million-$4.5 million toward that total from its American Rescue Plan monies received from the federal government.
Normally local governments would have to bond to fund a project that large, borrowing and enacting a property tax levy to pay it back over a term of years.
But because the county has most of the money already in hand and because America Rescue Plan funds are considered grant dollars and therefore don't count toward the normal dollar limits that force governments into bonding, the county will instead be able to borrow directly from a bank and avoid a lot of extra expense.
That being said, the county needs to have a fail-safe in order in case it can't make its loan payments and that's what the bond anticipation note is all about.
"It's significantly more cost effective than traditional bonding," said Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has been coordinating the county annex and courthouse renovation projects. "We'd have five years to pay the note off and if it's not paid off a bond is issued for the remainder of the principal."
The county hopes to make loan payments on the gap between its American Rescue Plan funds and the final cost out of the rainy day fund, which currently has $1.4 million and which receives income from interest earned on county surplus funds.
County council President George Bennett noted Noble County earned about a half million dollars in interest last year and 2023 is likely going to be even more lucrative. County coordinator Jackie Knafel said, year to date, the county has already seen about $309,000 in interest income.
"The interest rates are trending in a favorable direction," said Bennett, who retired from the banking sector as former manager of the Albion Campbell & Fetter branch.
Traditional bonding can cost $100,000 to $125,000 in legal fees on top of the principal borrowed. Consulting fees with financial firm Peters-Franklin and IceMiller law office will run about a fifth of that, Smith said.
The county also then has the flexibility to either seek out loan options on its own or hire a placement agent who would solicit bids for the bond anticipation note at a cost of about $7,500.
County leaders agreed that they can probably do that lifting themselves and save a little more. Although they might miss out on extra competition from large corporate outfits, the region has plenty of lenders available and that would also help keep the county's money local.
"I think where we're at there's enough local banks that we can probably negotiate on our own," Smith said.
The bond anticipation is also a tax-free note, Smith said, so it would be financially advantageous for whatever firm wins the bid and could also help push down interest rates on the eventual loan.
"I think its a fairly efficient mechanism for what we're trying to do," Smith said.
The council agreed and signed off unanimously on the agreements. Those documents will next go to the Noble County Commissioners for their approval.
In other business Monday, the Noble County Council:
• Heard updates on road projects currently being bid. Smith said bids for replacement of Bridge 136 in rural Albion were estimated at $3.8 million but came in at $6.4 million, leading to the Indiana Department of Transportation rejecting that bid. The project will be re-bid in October.
• Were informed that a draft design has been completed for a memorial plaque recognizing former Commissioner Dave Dolezal, which would be hung in the new county annex recognizing him for his contributions. Dolezal died unexpectedly from a sudden illness in 2022.
• Were informed by Smith that county annex architect American Structurepoint entered the building for an American Public Works Association project of the year award.
• Heard updates about some expected cost increases on the courthouse renovation project due to a needed roof replacement as well as elevator work.
