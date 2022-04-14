Several booked into the Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Allison B. Click, 37, of the 300 block of West Race Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Click was held without bond.
Brooke N. Honaker, 36, of the 11900 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Honaker was held without bond.
Kyle L. Knott, of the 5800 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was booked at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Renae McDaniels, 42, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. McDaniels was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher R. Schisler, 18, of the 9600 block of East Pixie Parkway, Crowell, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. Schisler was held on $2,500 bond.
Lisa B. Shepherd, 35, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shepherd was released on her own recognizance.
