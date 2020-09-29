ALBION — The Noble County Highway Department’s garage area attached to the main office along S.R. 8 will be getting an interior facelift.
The Noble County Commissioners Monday awarded Albion-based Rawles Services LLC the contract after that firm turned in the only bid for the project at $185,758.
According to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zach Smith, Rawles will update the electrical service in the garage area to bring the building up to code and will install insulation to make the building more energy efficient.
The goal, according to Smith, is to preserve the building’s usefulness.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners:
• gave Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney permission to seek a maximum of $486,102 in CARES Act funding to install up to six new computer stations at the county’s dispatch center. The new stations are necessary because the older equipment is obsolete.
At the Sept. 14 meeting of the commissioners, the issue was tabled as officials sought more information.
Coney had learned the county’s current computer system for dispatching police and fire units would stop receiving support from provider Motorola at the end of the year, and had requested quotes to replace the equipment.
Coney proposed updating the system to have a dedicated T1 line which would end the busy signals which occasionally leave dispatchers unable to communicate with officers in the field.
From August 2019 through August 2020, there were 3,615 such instances when officers had attempted to contact dispatch but were unable to do so due to the amount of radio traffic in the county. Those instances added up to 196.2 minutes of disrupted service in that time period. There were another 41 minutes when the dispatch center could not get a signal out to responders.
According to Coney, the county has five channels which can be used to communicate back and forth with officers. There are currently 650 users who have radios which can try to use those five channels, though this does not take into account the different shifts firefighters and police officers work.
Having a dedicated line would prioritize calls from officers and firefighters throughout Noble County, and would even allow dispatchers to send out emergency messages if an officer was already communicating with them or accidentally had an open microphone.
Officials with Motorola and local provider ERS were on hand for Monday’s meeting.
One of the reasons the issue was tabled initially was because of an unknown cost of moving the equipment once the new county annex building is completed. The number tossed around at the Sept. 14 meeting was in the $100,000 range.
The firm price from Motorola officials at Monday’s meeting was $31,131.
If the county does not receive the CARES Act funding, it will have to revisit the issue, officials said.
• Smith reported that the low bids received for the new annex on Sept. 14 should allow the entire project to be funded without exceeding the count’s $14.8 million bond limit.
The preliminary bid totals announced Sept. 22 were $11.347 million for the base bid and just under $12.6 million with four alternate projects, including finishing off the basement of the annex.
“We should be able to reincorporate all the alternates,” Smith said.
The totals won’t be finalized until construction manager Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne goes through each bid to make sure it is in compliance with specifications which were advertised for that aspect of the project.
The Noble County Commissioners are scheduled to award bids at their meeting Oct. 13.
Even with extra costs such as the financing the bond, fixtures and furniture, the projects should still be well under the bond cap, Smith said.
• The Commissioners, following a public hearing in which no one spoke, voted unanimously to lower the speed on C.R. 1075E, between C.R. 450S and C.R. 500S, to 30 mph. The change takes effects upon publication of the change in the newspaper.
