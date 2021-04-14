KENDALLVILLE — Buying a speaker system for Main Street is, apparently, much more complicated than buying one for your house.
That panned out on Wednesday morning as Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members had about a half-hour discussion about trying to bring updated audio to the downtown corridor.
Kendallville's redevelopment commission solicited quotes to install a new audio system downtown in recent months, but received two prices that were wildly different.
One company quoted a wired system that cost about $15,000, while another had quoted a wireless system for about $50,000. Board members, concerned about the differences in the systems and the price variation, tapped their newest board member Patrick Hess to investigate a bit more to find out why the prices were so different and which system might work better for the downtown.
Hess joined the board at the right time with the right skills for the job, as he has a background managing his son's music career as well as organizing and promoting other national music acts.
After looking into both options presented the city, the result was a page out of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, with one being too big and the other likely being too small.
The wireless system with the $50,000 price tag was a "military-grade" audio system that you might find on an army base to broadcast to different barracks and buildings across a wide area. The outdoor speakers are, therefore, extremely heavy duty, with an expected lifespan of about 50 years.
Hess' take was that kind of system was probably overkill for what Kendallville wanted to accomplish downtown, having audio capabilities for downtown events and being able to do things like pipe in Christmas music during the holidays.
When asked why the contractor bid a wireless system like that, Hess said the company said they didn't think they'd be capable of putting in a wired system downtown.
As for the other company, their $15,000 system was pitched as a hard-wired audio link, but it included speakers with a warranty of only about five or six years and the quote was only for one side of Main Street.
Hess informed board members that speakers can outlive their normal lifespan, but over time as they age they begin to develop static and the sound quality degrades. With the speakers only being on one side of the street, he also raised concerns that audio would be spotty, that there would be dead zones in sound depending on where you were on the street.
Based on his experience in the audio field and further discussions with the contractor, Hess was convinced however that Kendallville could find a solution that's just right, but it would need to redesign its specifications.
There are speakers available with a 10- to 20-year lifespan. While 20-year speakers are significantly pricier, a 10-year model can actually present some savings for its expected lifespan versus a five-year model, Hess said.
Also, the city could get speakers on both sides of Main Street, which would provide much better audio coverage. The light poles where the speakers would be mounted are already staggered along the block, so putting one speaker on each pole would fill in the sound cone across the block fully.
In order to hard wire the system and do it on both sides of the downtown, however, the city would need to cross the street with wires overhead, although only at one corner.
There were other issues addresses as well, including the type of sound board that would be provided and whether speakers could be zoned. Hess said, ideally, the city would get a system where it could control which speakers are active at any time and at what volumes.
He also advised getting a hookup where the city could connect in to the system at any part of the street instead of only at one location, which would give flexibility to move up or down the block depending on what event is happening.
Board members discussed maybe only seeking speakers for poles between Rush and Mitchell streets — because festivals don't extend north of Mitchell — but rethought that after taking a comment from a local business owner who suggested it might be advantageous to have music or other audio even north toward the railroad tracks in case news businesses eventually develop in vacant storefronts in that area.
All in all, Hess suggested that he could rewrite some specifications for a wired system with a slightly more durable speaker that would cover both sides of Main Street.
When questioned about wireless, while they might be cheaper options than the "military-grade" setup, wireless systems are much more susceptible to interference, where a hard-wired system is guaranteed to give better sound quality, so board members agreed to stick with that direction.
"I'm going to build out a spec of what we want from a light pole quantity and let the compete with a 10 year speaker," Hess said.
Board members also granted authorization to approve a quote to have the city's electrical contractor pull wires for the speaker connection even before its priced, since final electrical work on the downtown is expected to occur within about the next two weeks.
That would set up the posts for a speaker installer to come in, hang the boxes and make the connections without having to do electrical work.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved a facade grant for Carla Lowe for window replacements and awning work at two buildings she owns at 130 S. Main and 128 S. Main. In total, the work will cost $5,399.30, with the commission providing half of that amount as a grant.
The commission also rejected a facade grant request from Angel Dominguez, who applied for a grant for about $25,000 in window replacements done after a wind storm that hit Kendallville in August 2020.
Dominguez had purchased the supplies and completed the work himself and was looking for a 50% reimbursement.
Board members informed him that their grant program is available to people only before their work is started and the board requires a building owner to try to obtain three separate prices, with in-house-labor being an option if the person is qualified to do the work.
Since the work was already completed and didn't meet the requirements of the grant, it was rejected, although board members informed him of the procedure for any future projects that might come up.
