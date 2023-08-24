ALBION — A collaborative effort to provide before- and after-school care for Central Noble students has hit a snag — finding someone to be there before and after school to supervise the students.
On June 21, the Central Noble school board voted 5-0 to allow the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County to set up a KidsCare operation in the Central Noble Elementary School building for the coming school year.
The program would provide before-school care from 5:30 a.m. until the start of school for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to Boys and Girls Club representative Dustin Newcomer, who made a presentation to the board. After school hours would run until 5:30 p.m.
The cost of the program would be $55 per week for either before-school or after-school options. For $75 per week, a child could utilize both.
Younger students who participate in the program would be bussed to and from the elementary school location to Central Noble Primary to start the school day.
Contingencies are in place for instances in which school is delayed due to inclement weather.
One contingency that still needs addressed by the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart is finding someone to provide the supervision needed for the program to get off the ground.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Robbie Morgan said nine children had been signed up for the program, but the effort has been put on hold because the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County has been unable to provide staffing to make it happen.
Morgan said the organization wants to set up a meeting with the corporation’s instructional assistants in the hopes of recruiting people to take on that role.
Morgan had said at the June meeting there are many parents who have to be to work at 6 a.m. Finding a day care for their children before school can be problematic.
“They’re always looking for options,” Morgan told the board at that time. “I think this will be a good option for them. I think it’s something that would be great for our kids and our community.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County has similar operations at 11 locations in five school systems in Elkhart County.
Digital Academy off the ground
One new initiative is off and running — the Central Noble Digital Academy.
Morgan said 13 students have signed up for the program.
On April 16, the school board unanimously approved the creation of the Central Noble Digital Academy, an online alternative to traditional in-school learning.
The efforts has begun to offer a way for students who have chosen to be home schooled or take part in other online alternatives to become Cougars again.
Students enrolled in the Central Noble Virtual Academy would be considered part of the fold, counting toward the school’s state enrollment figures and capable of participating in extracurricular activities such as school clubs, band, sports and attend prom.
All of the coursework meets state standards. All courses are taught by teachers licensed by the state.
The program, the first of its type for this area, will be run through the Indiana Online Academy, which will provide the curriculum.
The device fee will be $75, with an additional $75 insurance charge applicable. Students would be charged $35 per course.
“It’s a lot cheaper than what you’re paying or home-schooling (curriculum),” Central Noble Schools Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh said in April.
Families can apply for a free or reduced fee schedule by filling out an application available at the school.
The wide variety of courses offered available through the Indiana Online Academy will also allow Central Noble students the opportunity to take some high level courses currently not available at Central Noble. Hybrid enrollees would be permissible to allow for such additional course work, according to Jr./Sr. High School Principal Shawn Hoover.
The corporation does not want to lose traditional in-building learners, but wants to provide a connectivity to students who were formerly enrolled but have chosen alternative learning options.
Of those 13 students currently enrolled, Morgan said seven of them are new to the district, while two of them had considered quitting school altogether.
Hoover said all of the students who are taking part in the program are doing it through hybrid learning — some traditional coursework and some online learning.
