Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, Feb. 1, through Monday, according to jail records.
Burt Watson, 51, of the 200 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, on a hold order issued by authorities in Steuben County. Watson was transported to the Steuben County Jail.
Melissa Jones, 35, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 750N, Scott, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 1, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Tessa Clay, 29, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Jessica Batron, 32, of the 100 block of Plum Street, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Bryce Jones, 31, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 325E, Howe, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, by LaGrange County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ross Eminger, 52, of the 1500 block of West C.R. 600N, Howe, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Maria Delgado, 36, of the 00 block of West C.R. 060S, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, by LaGrange town police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided.
James Oldham, 62, of the 400 block of Portage Avenue, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated above 0.15%.
Jimmy Cox, 42, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County.
Robert Schragg, 51, of Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Shayla Schaeffer, 29, of the 500 block of Union Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of disorderly conduct. Schaeffer posted bond but was held on a pair of warrants.
Juan Patishtan-Mendez, 20, of the 600 block of Mechanic Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.15%, minor in possession and operating while never having received a license.
Natesha Roberts, 25, of the 900 block of West Ninth Street, Erie, Pennsylvania, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Victor Ponce-Ruvalcaba, 28, of the 800 block Taylor Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and dealing, a Level 2 felony.
Samantha Gray, 28, of the 900 block of Main Street, Waltham, Massachusetts, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Keith Lewis, 37, of the 400 block of Center Avenue, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a probation violation relating to a Level 1 felony charge.
