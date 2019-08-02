FORT WAYNE — Most women don’t win the first time they run for office and, unfortunately, a lot of those women choose not to run a second time.
But in an effort to not only encourage more women to seek office, but to continue trying even after rookie campaign losses, Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe will be delivering a keynote address Saturday to the Advancing Voices of Women Women’s Campaign Institute.
The two-day event in Fort Wayne starts today and features numerous local, state and national figures who are coming in to mentor and encourage a group of 15 women who are seriously considering running for office.
Handshoe, who is seeking her fifth term in office as mayor in this fall’s election, will be giving a joint speech at Saturday evening’s dinner with former 3rd District U.S. Representative candidate Courtney Tritch, who ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat against Rep. Jim Banks in 2018.
Marilyn Moran-Townsend, the co-founder of AVOW, said the two women will tell their stories and talk about rebounding from a campaign loss.
Handshoe lost her first-ever campaign by just over 100 votes in 1999, but then went on to beat incumbent Democratic Mayor Larry McGahen in 2003 by about the same margin. Tritch ran one of the strongest campaigns Democrats have put up in recent history for the northeast Indiana representatives seat, but lost in the historically solid conservative district.
Not trying again for office may be one factor in why there is such a large gender disparity in elected offices, Moran-Townsend said.
“A lot of women do not try again after losing their first race and most women don’t win their first race,” Moran-Townsend said. “Men will usually try again, but women don’t.”
Handshoe said she knows Moran-Townsend from her time serving on regional boards and was surprised to get an invite to the event. Handshoe was impressed by the lineup of speakers and mentors at the event and said she’s excited to take part.
On Saturday, she’ll deliver a speech outlining her life arc to this point from service into the military, to getting involved local government, to her battle against the blood cancer multiple myeloma.
Handshoe also will give these first-time office-seekers some tips about building a team and running a successful campaign.
“I’m going to talk through that and leave them with some things about putting a team together,” she said. “But in the end, that this is still your campaign and even though you have a campaign throwing out ideas of what to do, you’re still in charge.”
In her first primary victory in a three-way race, Handshoe won by just six votes. That experience showed her that every vote truly does count and that work candidates put in to knock on doors and meet people is critical work.
Handshoe said she would like to see more women in office. One statistic she’s been tracking for years is that in Indiana, there are 120 mayors but only 12 of them are women. And it’s been at that level for years — some old faces go and new ones come, but the ratio hasn’t cracked that 10% mark.
It’s funny, though, she said that despite there being only 12 women occupying mayor’s offices around the state, both of Noble County’s cities are led by women.
The AVOW event this weekend will feature both men and women among its lecturers, but includes other women in politics such as Lana Keesling, City Clerk, City of Fort Wayne; Misti Meehan, chairwoman, Allen County Democratic Party; and Jill Long Thompson, former U.S. Representative serving northeast Indiana and Indiana’s first female major-party candidate for governor.
