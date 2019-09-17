LIGONIER — It’s as important to remember where you and your family came from as it is to be together.
To Arturo Macias, the Ligonier Community Fiesta that happened in Kenney Park this past weekend is simply an extension of the togetherness that he and his family started with a couple of neighbors 14 Septembers ago.
“It just happened, I guess,” Macias said. “We were stopping people in the street, and saying ‘Hey, you want something to eat?’”
Though he credits the popularity of his previous neighborhood Mexican Independence Day celebrations to the want of a community cookout and to the people who work with him, Macias himself said he’s a person who doesn’t keep a lot in reserve.
“A lot of people save money. I don’t save much, because the way it comes, the way it goes,” Macias said. “If I have, then I give.”
And give he has to a town where the majority of its residents now have a way to publicly celebrate their heritage.
Macias immigrated to the United States for work when he was about 16 years old, like many Mexican-American men his age in Ligonier.
“I decided to come and live the American dream when I was like 16, 17,” Macias said. “I went to Florida first. Then, we went to North Carolina, then we moved over here, and we’ve been living here for 30 years.”
Macias is from the state of Jalisco in Mexico, close to Aguascalientes. Lots of people who immigrated from Mexico and live in Ligonier are from the same central region of the county.
“Basically, one brings one, and maybe I call someone and say, ‘Hey, do you want to come over?’ and they say sure, and there’s another one and another one,” Macias said.
When he first arrived in Ligonier, he worked in Kidd’s marshmallow factory (the same that started the Marshmallow Festival years ago), and has since worked in other local factories.
Though he doesn’t specifically remember it, Ligonier was not as welcoming to its Mexican immigrants in the years when Macias was first in town as it is now.
In September 1994, the Advance Leader reported some Mexican-American residents told public officials they wanted to have a Mexican Independence Day celebration.
Officials then let them have something like an “ethnic” celebration. But at the same time, someone vandalized a sign near the town’s entrance, changing it from “Welcome to Ligonier” to “Welcome to Mexico.”
In 1995 mayoral elections succeeding the vandalism and the ethnic festival, some candidates said that they welcomed Mexican immigrants into the community, but not without the qualification that they would still be expected to “assimilate” into society, according to Advance Leader reports.
Much has changed since then, with current Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel attending the Ligonier Community Fiesta herself and the Ligonier Fire Department being present at the fiesta both years.
Macias said he and his neighbors started hosting their own celebration on Second Street without knowledge of the previous attempt at a public Mexican Independence Day cookout.
It began partly just to bring people together with food and partly as a way to teach the next generation, who was likely born in America, about their heritage.
Though Macias has taken his teenage children back to Mexico multiple times to help with his family’s ranch and to go to the ocean, he said it’s a process to convey their histories to them.
He hoped that seeing traditional dancing and clothing will spark his and others’ kids curiosities in where they come from.
“Mine, I don’t think they get into that a lot, but maybe by seeing people dressed a different way, maybe they’ll ask,” Macias said.
But for now, it’s apparent that everyone, Mexican or not, appreciates the culture through its food, with Friday’s fiesta bringing long lines around Kenney Park’s basketball court to receive homemade mole, enchiladas and conchas.
“Hey, what can I say? People are hungry,” Macias said.
