KENDALLVILLE — Downtown Kendallville building owners who didn't get the opportunity to be part of the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant will have a second chance opportunity for a generous facade grant.
On Wednesday, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission finalized the details for a $300,000 program that can offer building owners up to $50,000 toward projects at a 75/25 matching basis.
Commission members made one small tweak in a special meeting on Wednesday — giving owners six months to complete projects or seek an extension — and then finalized the program and agreed to start taking applications.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said she's already been getting hits from downtown building owners wanting to know about the program after it was first designed and discussed in March.
Kendallville was one of two communities to receive the $2 million PreservINg Main Street pilot grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which is offering the money for historic facade restoration in the downtown.
When Kendallville opened up the application process to participate in that grant — which provides 85% of the project cost for just a 15% match from the building owner — it got 25 applicants, leading to a situation where there was more work than money to fund it.
The redevelopment commission was approached in recent months asking if it would be willing to maybe utilize some of its funds to add on the program and allow more building owners who get squeezed out of the $2 million program to still take part.
What they came up with a $300,000 pot for buildings that were squeezed out of the bigger state grant.
The details of the program are as follows:
• $300,000 total available
• Individual project cap of $50,000
• Match is 25% to receive 75% grant funds
• Limited to the city’s downtown historic district, but all buildings owners within that district are eligible — even ones that didn't initially apply for the $2 million grant — so long as they’re not already receiving money from the $2 million grant
With that pot of money, the RDC will be able to fund, at minimum, six building upgrades but possibly more depending on the quotes for each individual project.
The grant will follow similar restrictions to the state's program, meaning that it will only be for funding street-facing, permanent upgrades to the buildings.
The PreservINg Main Street grant doesn't allow for expenditures like awnings, signage or window clings, as well as doesn't cover costs for structural improvements to the rear of the building or the roof.
The RDC's 50/50 matching facade grant that's available year-round does allow for those kinds of expenditures, but commission members in March agreed that, in the spirit of the state grant, their $300,000 would follow the PreservINg Main Street limits.
However, the RDC's program is not a carbon copy of the state grant. The PreservINg Main Street project is being designed and bid out as a single project, with one contractor who will be selected to complete all of the 15 buildings currently under consideration.
In the interest of flexibility, the RDC's program will function more like its 50/50 facade grant, in which building owners will be able to solicit their preferred contractors, as long as they provide three quotes for the work in their application. The commission will consider and award to the lowest responsible bidder for each project individually.
That might give building owners taking part in the $300,000 program some cost savings since the work won't be subject to prevailing wages and other regulations like the state's program, as well as more control over who ultimately ends up doing the work on their buildings as compared to the state grant.
Commission members approved that framework and agreed to start taking applications.
What wasn't made clear is how the commission will handle applications as they come in, especially if, like the $2 million grant, they get more projects than they have money to fund.
Kendallville had to take its 25 proposals for the PreservINg Main Street grant and create and complete a scoring process to rank the projects and set a priority list.
Whether the RDC might do something similar or take projects on a first-come, first-served basis wasn't discussed in March or on Wednesday.
