TOPEKA — One man was killed and a second injured after two motorcycles lost control after striking the same pothole on C.R. 700S.
According to a release issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Joshua Swartz, of the 5100 block of North 675W, was riding his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle along the 9000 block west of C.R. 700S when he struck a pothole, lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from the machine and onto the road.
The rider of a second bike, Seth Miller, also 18, of the 6500 block of West 450N, told police he also struck the same pothole, causing him to lose control of his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle. His motorcycle strike and ran over Swartz who was laying on the road.
Swartz was pronounced dead at the scene by LaGrange County Coroner Jeffery Helmuth.
Miller was treated at the scene by Parkview LaGrange medics.
