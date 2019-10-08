LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail:
Jason Millus, 47, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 900E, was arrested Sunday and charged with probation violation on an original charge of domestic battery.
Jennifer Trowbridge, 48, of Barton Lake, Fremont, was arrested on Saturday for a drug court violation.
Cory Leos, 41, of the 1000 block of River Road, Griffith, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Taylor Laughlin, 21, of the 140 block of A Lane, Warsaw, was arrested on Saturday on a warrant.
Charles Lassen, 26, of the 300 block of C.R. 335E, Topeka, was arrested on Saturday on and charged with domestic battery.
