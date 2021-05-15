Kendallville — The two large apple sculptures near The Community Learning Center parking lots could be art objects, but have a functional as well as artistic purpose. The sculptures are actually bike racks created by welding students at Impact Institute.
The CLC and Impact Institute instructors and students collaborated on the design after drawing inspiration from bike rack photos of various types.
“The whole purpose is to increase bike-ability and walk-ability near the CLC,” said Macy Burtch, programming and technical director at the CLC.
Ultimately, the apple design was chosen because it represents Kendallville’s ties to the Apple Festival, as well as an “apple for the teacher” vibe for the former school building that is now carrying on the mission of education through the CLC.
All metal materials were donated by Wayne and Jenny Diehm of Noble Industrial Fabrications in Avilla. The powder coating was donated by Richie Albaugh of Complete Finishing in Ashley.
The welding students, some of whom recently won gold honors in a national welding competition, worked together to fabricate and assemble the bike racks for the Sheridan Street and Riley Street sides of the CLC. Each rack also carries a polished metal plaque acknowledging the racks’ creators and the year of installation.
