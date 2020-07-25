LAGRANGE — Shine LaGrange, the grassroots organization that has been shining its light on local businesses and other nonprofit organizations throughout the coronavirus pandemic, turned its light on LaGrange County’s first responders Thursday evening.
The group set up camp in the parking lot of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. Working out of tents and rolling carts, the group served every first responder fresh chili dogs with all the fixings from John the Hot Dog Man, ice-cold lemonade courtesy of Beauty and the Bull Restaurant, dishes of ice cream handed out by Bliss Dish, and packages of Bison jerky given away by Cook’s Bison Ranch. The group also drew names of first responders in attendance from a box and handed out door prizes to those people.
For LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos, whose officers know the effects of COVID-19 infection firsthand, the spotlight the Shine LaGrange campaign brought to first responders was a welcome bit of recognition.
“This is amazing. We’ve seen a real outpouring of support,” Campos said.
Shine LaGrange uses social media to pinpoint and then promote local businesses and organizations that have suffered or been affected by the coronavirus epidemic. In mid-May, the organization spotlighted a Howe restaurant whose business suffered because of the pandemic, and in one afternoon, the organization helped that business sell more than 120 pizzas. Since spring, the group has placed its spotlight on a handful of local organizations and businesses helping them weather the economic downtown.
Erica Cook, who helped organize Thursday’s salute of first responders, said it was a way to say thanks to a big group of people who even amid a pandemic, continue to put the needs of others ahead of themselves.
Our first responders are so important to our community,” Cook said. “There’s so much going on in the world right now. We just thought that shining a light on our first responders was long overdue.”
Many of the first responders that attended the event were able to bring their families to join the celebration.
That made the event all that more special, said the Sheriff.
“There’s no other place like LaGrange County, Campos explained. “This is a great place to live. It just such a great community.”
