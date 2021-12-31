KENDALLVILLE — Coming out of 2020, the hopes were that 2021 would be a more “normal” year in our lives.
While that didn’t exactly pan out the way most might have hoped in the day-to-day, 2021 was certainly a year filled with big news around Noble and LaGrange counties.
While things arguably aren’t totally back to the way there were before the start of the global panedemic, things looked a little more typical around northeast Indiana.
But if there’s one thing a lingering virus couldn’t stop this year, it’s been Kendallville’s momentum on its downtown revitalization plans. The city notched multiple major accomplishments in 2021 and there’s no signs that the effort is going to slow down with a huge 2022 on tap for the city too.
Downtown efforts by Kendallville charted at No. 5 on the 2020 Top 10 list, but this year, the city’s moved to the top spot.
Here’s this year’s Top 10 stories of 2021 as voted on by The News Sun’s six-member editorial staff:
1. Kendallville’s downtown revitalization makes strides
It’s been a busy year in downtown and as 2021 closes and is setting the scene for 2022 to be just as, if not even more, busy.
Kendallville started its $1.57 million streetscape project in 2020 and had most the hard stuff — new sidewalks and curbs — done by the end of last year, but then finally got its long-delayed streetlights and electrical systems hooked up and trees put in in early 2021.
Main Street got a repaving it badly needed once all of the other streetscape work was done in fall and the railroad tracks got an upgrade.
A brighter COVID-19 picture helped bring the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival back after a year off as well as the return of Food Truck Friday, both of which drew hundreds in attendance.
Kendallville leaders unveiled plans for a pocket park across from City Hall on a lot formerly occupied by an abandoned service station and raised the $130,000 in construction money (mostly) privately in less than four months. Work started almost immediately and the park, while not totally done, was complete enough for the city to host its community Christmas tree lighting there in December.
But perhaps biggest of all and the thing that launched Kendallville to the top of this year’s list was the city receiving a $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
The new program is aimed at funding facade renovations focused on historic restoration and preservation. Kendallville was of 25 communities to apply, then was one of five finalists who received a site visit from state grant selectors before being named one of two winners of the huge grant.
As 2022 begins, Kendallville will be finalizing designs, putting that project out to bid and, hopefully, starting construction on about a dozen buildings getting extreme makeovers. Expect to see downtown work appear somewhere on the 2022 Top 10 list a year from now
2. One killed, two injured in shooting at Gallops gas station
Shortly before midnight on June 27, Kendallville resident Matthew Rodriguez allegedly opened fire inside the Gallops gas station at S.R. 3 and U.S. 6 in Kendallville, killing Justin Smead, 32, of Rome City, and injuring Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Rodriguez fled the area and was later located and arrested in southeast Ohio. He was returned to Noble County, where he is facing charges of murder and attempted murder for the shooting.
If convicted, Rodriguez could face 45-65 years in prison on the murder charge, and 20-40 years for the Level 1 felony counts.
Rodriguez was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop located about 4 1/2 hours away from Kendallville in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
Rodriguez is scheduled for trial beginning May 16, 2022, in Noble Superior Court I after a psychologist and psychiatrist both found him competent to stand trial.
3. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, still surging
Last year, COVID-19 was unarguably the biggest story of 2020. It didn’t go away this year either, although it took a back seat to some other news topping the list.
Vaccine distribution started to the general public in January and Indiana watched as the record-high cases, hospitalizations and death from winter 2020 faded away. By June, the state was seeing only a few hundred cases per day and only two deaths per day from COVID. The pandemic looked over.
Then the delta variant arrived and showed that no, the pandemic wasn’t over. Cases started spiking in July and have remained high even as 2021 closes.
Northeast Indiana is one of the state’s least-vaccinated areas, with LaGrange County dead last in vaccination rate and Noble County in the bottom 20%. Since March 2020, nearly 230 people in the two counties have lost their lives to the virus.
As 2022 opens, the state is looking at a “very bleak” situation, according to the state health commissioner, with numbers still near record highs and the new omicron variant knocking on Indiana’s door.
4. Four-year old suffers fatal abuse, Iowa man charged
Dylan Diericx, of Iowa, has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony, for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, Brantley Welford.
The young child was pulled unconscious and unresponsive by police from the sleeper compartment of Diericx’s semi-truck on Aug. 19 as it sat parked in the lot of Shipshewana Trading Place. The boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he died three days later.
According to court documents filed in the case, Welford suffered several injuries, including broken bones, facial cuts and bruises, and blunt force trauma to the back of his skull while being cared for by Diericx. Diericx admitted to investigators he had been the child’s sole caregiver for the previous five days before he called 911 to report Welford’s injuries.
Diericx allegedly told investigators Welford’s injuries were the result of “horseplay” between he and the child in the cab of his truck.
Court proceedings are pending, with his jury trial currently scheduled for June 2022.
5. Noble County sets rules for commercial solar fields
On Nov. 22, the Noble County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that sets the ground rules and regulations for the installation of commercial solar fields in rural areas.
The vote came after months of discussion by the Noble County Plan Commissioner, which came up with most of the parameters of the plan, with solar proponents and opponents giving passionate arguments at several public meetings.
The ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue was also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long-term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Before such a project can be started, the county had to develop and pass guidelines for the development to follow. It still needs to approve a permitting fee schedule for such projects.
Provisions in the ordinance call for a setback of 50 feet from any property line and a 300-foot setback from any point on a residential dwelling’s foundation, among others.
6. Fatal crash kills pregnant mom, child
On April 27, first responders were called to S.R. 3 where it intersects with Waits Road after a passenger car was crushed by roll-off dump truck following a collision.
The car’s driver, Shelby McClellan, 26, of Columbia City, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. McClellan’s two young children, ages 3 and 5 were flown by separate Parkview Samaritan helicopters to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where the 3-year-old later died from her injuries.
McClellan was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Waits Road around 8:30 a.m. when she failed to yield according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
McClellan’s vehicle pulled in front of an oncoming northbound roll-off dump truck being driven by Charles Hillyard, 59, of Fort Wayne.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of S.R. 3, north of Waits Road, with the roll-off dump truck partially on top of the passenger side of the Grand Prix in what was one of the most horrific collisions local responders have seen in recent history.
7. Construction starts on $14.5 million county annex
After breaking ground in November of 2020, work got under way in early January 2021 on the county’s new $14.5 million county annex building on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse with the demolition of the former prosecutor’s office.
When completed, the Noble County annex will house a majority of county government offices. With a footprint just over 40,000 square feet, spread between two main floors and a partial basement, according to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
The tentative construction schedule has a completion month of May 2022.
The construction work caused some traffic headaches for those living in or wanting to do business in downtown Albion.
On Oct. 4, 2021, the Noble County Council heard that the county was no longer planning on selling its South Complex on S.R. 9. The closure of the South Complex had been part of the original plan to put more county departments under one roof.
8. Police, suspect have shootout in Kendallville mobile home park
A LaOtto man is facing attempted murder charges and other felonies after he allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Fort Wayne and ended in a Kendallville mobile home, where the suspect and police exchanged gunfire.
Justin Weikel, 40, has been charged with counts starting at the top with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder. Other charges include aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
The incident began when Fort Wayne police attempted to pull over a car at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 21 in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, Walker said. Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in a four-door passenger car, police said, with the pursuit ending in Kendallville.
When police approached his vehicle at the Johnson Mobile Home park to attempt to take him into custody, he allegedly opened fire at officers, unleashing a barrage of return fire from officers.
A standoff lasting more than an hour before armored vehicles and SWAT teams were able to take Weikel into custody. Despite all the flying bullets, no one was injured in the incident.
The legal case is pending, with Weikel’s next hearing scheduled for February 2022.
9. Northridge Village becoming Hickory Recovery Network
On Dec. 14, the town of Albion facilitated a meeting between Hickory Recovery Network officials and town residents.
Hickory Creek operates five in-patient facilities for those wanting help with addiction to drugs or alcohol or both.
The sixth is coming to Albion, taking over the former Northridge Village nursing home on the town’s north side. The facility plans on opening early in 2022.
Hickory chief operating officer Howie Bromberg and chief marketing director Melissa Durkin walked a crowd of approximately 50 citizens through its operation, emphasizing that the company wants to be good neighbors.
Bromberg said a six-foot white paneled privacy fence is planned for the rear of the building. While the area will be fenced in and secured, clients won’t have access to that area unless they are in the company of a staff member.
10. Kendallville solar field installed, nearly operational
One of Kendallville’s worst brownfield sites is now the site of a big green energy initiative.
In May, Kendallville picked Avilla-based Renewable Energy Systems to build a $2.52 million solar field at the former McCray Refrigerator Factory site off Wayne Street. That long-vacant eyesore burned in a massive fire in June 2018 and the lot was cleared with the city planning a solar field.
The field, which was installed this fall and is just about ready to start generating power in early 2022, will earn the city energy credits that will help reduce the utility cost of the next-door wastewater treatment plant by 80% or more annually.
Honorable mentions: 3Rivers Federal Credit union robbed, suspect caught almost immediately; LaGrange County sees broadband expansion; Steve Clouse selected as new Superior Court I judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.