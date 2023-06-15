CHURUBUSCO — Music, food and fun — all for a good cause.
Sugar Grove Church, 6019 E. C.R. 500S, will be holding an ice cream social from 4-7:30 p.m. on July 8.
All proceeds will go for Anne, 16, the daughter of pastor Jeff Yates. She has been hospitalized for more than 200 days as she battles a rare, very painful and complex degenerative genetic disorder with no cure.
Her treatment involved trips to Philadelphia. Proceeds will be used for travel expenses and experimental testing/treatment not covered by insurance.
The ice cream social will feature an evening full of musical entertainment for all ages:
• The Carolaires will perform from 4-4:40 p.m.;
• Andrew Martin, 4:40-5 p.m.;
• Grace Notes, 5-5:30 p.m.;
• Medicinal Bluegrass Band, 5:30-7:15 p.m.
Menu items will include hot chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, homemade ice cream and other sweet treats.
A free will donation will be accepted.
