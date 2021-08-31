LIGONIER — Bike rodeos, obstacle courses and Disney princesses.
Those are some of the newest things that will be featured at the 30th annual Marshmallow Festival in Ligonier this coming Labor Day weekend.
After last year’s festival was cancelled due to the pandemic, this year will include some new events.
“We wanted to make sure to have more things for families to do being that this a free event for families,” White said.
One of the newest features at this year’s festival is Your Party Princess, a Fort Wayne-based company that provides theme park character entertainment to local communities in northeast Indiana.
This includes young ladies, many who are former pageant contestants, dressing up as Disney princesses and taking photos with children.
The princesses will be available for photos from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and will include Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Princess Elena from Elena of Avalor, which is based on a Latin-American themed, kingdom and a princess who speaks Spanish.
She said Elena being able to speak Spanish is beneficial since Ligonier has a large Hispanic population.
This year’s festival will also include a hot air balloon ride which RE/MAX will be hosting. People will have the opportunity to go up in the air at Kenney Park on Friday from 7-9 p.m. The balloon ride is free to ride.
The Ligonier Fire Department will be introducing an obstacle course on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the lawn at the Ligonier Public Library.
The police department will be hosting its annual bike rodeo at West Noble Primary School starting at 3 p.m.
Marshmallow Man will also be around the festival for people to take photos with.
This year’s festival is bringing back the marshmallow train for the first time in nearly 30 years, too, with the train present on the library lawn.
“We’re giving out marshmallows all weekend,” White said. “We are thankful to Kraft Heinz for donating those marshmallows.”
The Kraft Heinz plant in Kendallville, which makes marshmallows, donates them to the festival every year.
Masks will not be required to wear at the festival despite rising COVID cases in the county and low vaccination rates. Attendees may still want to take precautions at the outdoor fest, though.
“We were told by the local heath department to plan like we normally do,” she said.
Here’s the full schedule for this weekend’s Marshmallow Festival:
Fri, Sept. 3
Kids Activities, Kenney Park, 6-8 p.m.
Marshmallow Roast, Kenney Park, 6-8:30 p.m.
Hot Air Balloon Rides, Kenney Park, 7-9 p.m.
Jon Ness (band), rock and roll music, Kenney Park, 7-9:30 p.m.
Fireworks, Kenney Park, starts at dusk.
Sat, Sept. 4
Merchants Booths, Third Street near Lake City Bank, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Opening Ceremony, Main Street stage, begins at 10 a.m.
Marshmallow Games, Ligonier Public Library lawn, 10 a.m. to noon.
Fireman Obstacle Course, Ligonier Public Library lawn, 10 a.m. to noon.
Car Show, Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Marshmallow Bake Off, Ligonier Fire Station, 12 p.m.
Pedal Tractor Pulls, Main Street Stage, 12 p.m.
Face Painting, Ligonier Public Library lawn, noon to 5 p.m.
BINGO, American Legion Post 243, 100 S Main Street, noon to 8 p.m.
Tractor Pull, Main Street south of Union Street, 3-9 p.m.
Bike Rodeo, West Noble Primary School, 3 p.m.
Cadence, Main Street Stage, 6-7:15 p.m.
The Band Cheyenne and Crush House ENT, Main Street stage, 8-10 p.m.
Blue Light Parade, Cavin Street, 9:30 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 5
Merchants Booths, Third Street near Lake City Bank, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Worship Service, Main Street stage, 11 a.m. to noon.
BINGO, American Legion Post 243, 100 S Main Street, noon to 8 p.m.
KCDC Cardio Drummers, Main Street stage, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Motorcycle Show, Main Street, 12:30-4 p.m.
Face Painting, Ligonier Public Library lawn, noon to 5 p.m.
Des Dance, Main Street stage, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Helicons Peak, Main Street stage, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
The FORDS, Main Street stage, 5:30-7:15 p.m.
Bulldogs, Main Street stage, 8-10 p.m.
Mon, Sept. 6
Pancake/Sausage breakfast, Gazebo Park, 7-9 a.m.
Merchants Booths, Third Street near Lake City Bank, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Police Vehicle Display, Third Street near Police Department, 11 a.m.
Tierra Viva Grupo Folklorico, Main Street stage, 11 a.m. to noon.
BINGO, American Legion Post 243, 100 S Main Street, noon to 8 p.m.
Grand Parade Line-Up, Grand Street and Second Street, noon.
Inclognito Cloggers, Kelsey’s School of Dance Studio, Main Street, noon to 1 p.m.
Grand Parade, Main Street, 2 p.m.
