ALBION — Three more candidates have entered the primary race for municipal positions this spring, with two newcomers now on the roster.
It's been a slow start to the filing season so far with just seven candidates total signed up.
Since last week, newcomers Tara Streb and Annakarina Freeman, both Republicans, have put their names in to seek the Kendallville City Council at-large and Avilla Town Council seats.
Streb is the administrative community relations specialist for Be Noble, the Noble County Economic Development Corp., and also serves on the city redevelopment commission and as president of the Historic Downtown Kendallville board.
She's seeking the at-large seat which is being left by Regan Ford, who slid over to run to for the District 1 seat currently held by Jim Dazey. Dazey is retiring from the council at the end of this year with 28 years of service on the board.
Freeman is the executive director of the Women's Care Center of Northeast Indiana. She hold bachelor's degree from Indiana University in psychology and a master's in social work from IUPUI.
She'll be seeking one of Avilla's two council seats up for election this year, currently occupied by Paul Shepherd and Bill Krock Jr., neither of whom has filed paperwork with the clerk yet to seek another term.
The third and final filing since last week was incumbent Republican Albion Town-Clerk Treasurer Carol Selby.
