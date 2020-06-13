KENDALLVILLE— Running a business is hard enough.
Try doing it during a pandemic.
Distance, plus pandemic helped lead John and Melissa O’Connor to move their gym, Stout Barbell, from Fort Wayne to its new location at 227 S. Main St., in Kendallville.
What you’ll find in their storefront gym isn’t like most fitness centers.
At Stout Barbell, you won’t see treadmills, ellipticals, or stationary bikes. Instead, you’ll see 75-pound dumbbells and 250-pound boulders.
Stout Barbell isn’t a gym you go to if you want to lose weight. It’s all about building muscle and getting stronger.
John said trying to open a gym during a pandemic has been good and bad for them. They were set to open up but then the pandemic hit. After gyms were declared “nonessential” in the statewide COVID-19 order, it gave them a chance to redo a part of their gym to make it ready when they were allowed to open back up.
The closure gave John a chance to redo the entire floor in the second half of the building.
John, a veteran and firefighter in Fort Wayne, traces his start in lifting back to planning the Get Green Festival, a St. Patrick’s Day festival. One year, the festival added a small Strongman competition. John enjoyed competing in the events, but found there wasn’t a place to train for them.
He tried working out at commercial gyms, but the ones he tried didn’t have the equipment he needed and it wasn’t enough. That’s when John and a friend of his started renting a space and filled it with their equipment. Stout Barbell was born.
Melissa, a Kendallville native, and her husband opened the original Stout Barbell nine years ago in Fort Wayne. After the gym became too much work to run while living in Kendallville, they decided to move it here, and Main Street was the perfect place.
“I like the small community and I want to see it grow,” Melissa said. ” I’m happy that we’re able to start a business here.”
John and Melissa want to make a mark on the community with their gym. They were worried that moving the business from Fort Wayne would make them lose a lot of their customers but John said they’ve had some of their old customers make the drive from Fort Wayne just to come work out.
Kyle Mertz has followed Stout Barbell to all of their locations and when he heard they were moving to Kendallville, he wasn’t phased.
“I didn’t mind at all,” Mertz said. “I used to drive 35-40 minutes to train.”
Mertz started going to Stout Barbell because of the type of equipment and training they had. He also found a community of people to work out with and eventually got to know John and Melissa.
“It was exciting to go to a gym that had niche things that not a lot of people know about,” Mertz said.
John said he wants to push different kinds of lifting and get people to go to different competitions and see what they’re able to accomplish.
“Anybody can come into a gym and think they’re strong,” John said, “But when you compete against your peers, you know what you have to do to get better and it gives you a reason to come to the gym.”
Mertz said he has made a lot of friends through working out with people at the gym.
“It’s cool to see how the gym has progressed.” Mertz said. ” It’s a very tight knit community where we go out of our way to help each other out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.