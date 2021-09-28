ALBION — If you’re not fervently a part of the anti-abortion movement, you probably don’t think about abortion very much.
If you were driving through Albion Saturday around 11 a.m., you couldn’t help but think about it as approximately 75 people gathered to hold signs and march around the Noble County Courthouse in the Noble County March for Life.
The crowd was easily double that of the march which occurred two years ago before the coronavirus shut everything down last year.
Right to Life of Northeastern Indiana staffer Lucy Papaik thinks the virus that kept everyone at home a year ago helped bring people out this year.
“It gives them a purpose,” Papaik said. “People are wanting to do something. They are wanting to help.”
For pastor Doug Keenan, he said he was drawn to the peaceful gathering by “life.”
“It’s a need to make awareness,” Keenan said. “There are other alternatives (to abortion). They are plenty of options.”
Papaik said she got involved in the pro-life movement because she felt called.
“There are babies dying and you are sitting in your nice little bubble in Kendallville, Lucy,” Papaik remembered telling herself. “That’s not good. The babies are the reason God put us here.”
And once you have one of your own? Well, it altered the life of state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, dramatically.
“Everything changes,” Smaltz said of the first time he became a father. “It changed it for the better. All the people who won’t experience that because they’re having an abortion — it’s heartbreaking.”
Smaltz said he attended Saturday’s march because “I care. I care about the issue. The more people that care about the issue, the better. I believe in life. I don’t see how somebody can see a newborn and not believe it.”
The world at large can seem a place where human life isn’t valued at all. That doesn’t discourage Smaltz, though he would like to see it changed.
“We continue in the face of that,” Smaltz said. “We bring it up to people who don’t think about it.”
Smaltz said state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, has brought up the fact that before very young infants have surgery while still in their mother’s womb, that surgeons always give the babies anesthesia before starting the procedure.
“It should bring people to stand with us,” Smaltz said. “They can feel pain. How can anyone argue that?”
With approximately 75 people on the pro-life side, Saturday’s event did not draw any opposition at all from pro-choice groups. Having that kind of solidarity of purpose made Smaltz smile.
“It’s a great feeling,” Smaltz said. “The state largely feels that way.”
