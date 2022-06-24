KENDALLVILLE — Audiences are in for a fairy-tale ride through the Land of Music in “Musicville,” the 2022 production of Gaslight Playhouse’s annual Children’s Theater Workshop.
The show opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Community Learning Center’s historic auditorium, with a second performance Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and may be purchased in advance at the CLC or at the door.
“Musicville” is set in the town of Melody Meadows, bustling with excitement ahead of its annual music festival. Maiden Melody, the Queen’s daughter, and her best friend, Radical Rhythm, uncover a plot by her uncle, the Sorcerer of Silence, and his henchmen to forever stop the music with a magical potion.
On their quest to save the festival, Maiden Melody and Radical Rhythm pass through the Desert of Doo-wop, the Ocean of Opera, and the Terrible Terrain of Tango, meeting musical friends and foes along the way. Their journey teaches them about new kinds of music, overcoming obstacles, and the importance of working together.
The cast includes:
Maiden Melody: Lynden Boese
Radical Rhythm: Jenna Opper
Queen Grandstaff: Raylin Terry
Father Rhythm: Carson Fisher
Off Beat: Lizzie Dean
Townspeople: Stella Nivens, Hydee Hall
Sorcerer of Silence: Luke Zuehsow
Breath-Mark: Mikayla Bolinger
Half-Rest: Eleanor Nivens
Eighth-Rest: Elaina Nivens
Solo of Soul: Hydee Hall
Stocky: Vita Carella
Composer of Ahhhs: Karalynn Vanderpool
Counterpoint: Carson Fisher
Bitty Bass: Raylin Terry
Talented Tenor: Phoenix Golden
Low E: Everleigh Harris
Doo Wop: Ivy Cole
Piano: Maribel Villanueva
Forte: Alli Calhoun
Trill: Karalynn Vanderpool
Accent: Ivy Cole
Fermata: Vita Carella
Repeat: Lizzie Dean
Tangy Error: Finn McCord
Syncopation: Stella Nivens
Tanguerros: Mikayla Bolinger, Everleigh Harris
Jenna Boese, Nicole Boese are co-directors for the production. Kim Mettert is musical director with assistand Emma White. Kassi Vanderpool is assistant director.
Choreographers are Addison Dills, Ally Blackburn, Olivia Hesher, Sadie Potts, Gabi Schermerhorn and Madi Grawcock. Kavin Ley is technical coordinator, with Kolton Hunter on flies.
Backstage volunteers are Korynn Freels, Maverick Butler, Taylor Short and Addison Hampshire.
The Children’s Theater Workshop was founded by Gaslight Playhouse board member Sally Peterson in 1981, and performed its first show in Floral Hall on the Noble County Fairgrounds. Charris Lehman served as director from 1984 until 1987, when Jo Drudge took the helm of the workshop, directing each show until 2019.
Most CTW performances were held at Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School or at the former Kendallville Middle School, now the Community Learning Center.
