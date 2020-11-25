INDIANAPOLIS — The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Legislative Caucus, a binational, nonpartisan group, recently elected State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, to represent Indiana on its executive committee through 2022.
Abbott, a member of the caucus since 2019, will help direct the group's activities over the next two years.
Abbott, a member of the Indiana House Committee on Natural Resources, said the caucus' work includes advocacy with other Great Lakes organizations on policies and appropriations that will benefit the lakes, as well as the people, businesses and industries that depend upon them. The group focuses the organization’s work on water consumption, aquatic invasive species, toxic substances, nutrient pollution and coastal communities.
"We will be dealing with broad issues affecting the Great Lakes region and its resources, and then drilling down to see the impacts and ramifications," Abbott said. "There are a litany of topics that simply cannot be understood without a coalition like this working in unison, sharing differing views and coming up with solid recommendations."
Membership is open to all state and provincial legislators in the eight states and two Canadian provinces sharing the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence basin.
"Noble County sits approximately two hours from both Lake Erie and Lake Michigan," Abbott said. "Many locals from our area travel each year to spend time at these vast bodies of water to vacation, fish, and boat among so many other activities."
Abbott said objectives include assuring the availability of safe, clean, affordable drinking water; encouraging infrastructure improvements to reduce nutrient runoff, including the installation of green infrastructure; and supporting the sustainable economic development of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence coastal communities, including the restoration and preservation of habitat.
He said the group will also increase efforts to expand recognition of the annual Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day in every state and province in the region.
Visit www.greatlakeslegislators.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.