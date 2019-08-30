ROME CITY — Not all recent college graduates come back home to start their careers. Fewer work to serve their hometown communities.
Emily Schneider, however, is in that minority. After serving as the marketing coordinator for the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, she is now at the helm of the organization as the executive director.
She had been serving in an interim capacity after the organization’s board cut ties with previous director Sheryl Prentice in April.
Schneider grew up in the area, graduating from East Noble High School in 2015.
She admits, though, that after earning a degree in human communications from Indiana Wesleyan University, this wasn’t exactly what she had in mind for her career path.
“I had a completely different plan for myself, and I am totally not upset with how it’s taken,” Schneider said. “I definitely pictured myself working in a corporate setting, working in a big town, doing marketing for a larger firm, but I really love the small town feel and really cherish being back home and enjoying all these adventures.”
Her degree, though, did teach her some skills she uses often with the CVB.
“A lot of written and verbal communication skills, learning how to do little things like writing a press release, best practices on social media, a lot of communication classes, like interpersonal communications, intercultural communications and small group communications have really come in handy as I start to operate this organization,” Schneider said.
And although Schneider said being in this position in her early 20s is a “really strange feeling,” she sees her youth as an opportunity and a fresh perspective.
“I never thought I would be in this position this young, but I think that I can bring a newer perspective to Noble County, that I can bring the opinion of young people into meetings and really give those people in the community a voice about what needs to happen in Noble County to attract those younger people,” she said.
With the CVB’s new brand launch, the target demographic for people likely to visit the county is couples over 45, but Schneider said Noble County already has everything it needs to attract younger folks.
“We have a state park. We have a huge trail system,” Schneider said. “I think a lot of it is just marketing our experiences.”
One of the biggest things on her plate right now is deciding the design and feel of the 2020 Visitor Guide as they sync it up with the new brand.
Overall, though, Schneider said her main goal is to put Noble County on the map.
“I want people to know it’s here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.