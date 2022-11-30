ALBION — Noble County’s newest commissioner is a political outsider with extensive experience as a small business owner.
A caucus of Noble County Republican Party precinct committee chairs on Monday selected Gary Timmerman, 63, of Avilla to serve as the county’s District 1 representative. It was Timmerman’s first run for public office.
District 1 Commissioner Dave Dolezal died earlier this month. He had just been re-elected the week prior.
The GOP caucus also selected Natasha Zizelman of Avilla to be the county’s next treasurer. Current treasurer Shelly Mawhorter was elected in November to become Noble County auditor. Zizelman, who has worked in the Noble County Assessor’s Office the last four years, will serve the remaining two years of Mawhorter’s term as treasurer.
Timmerman was sworn in following Monday’s caucus by state Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City. Timmerman will finish out Dolezal’s current term, then will serve for the next four years.
“I’m not a politician,” Timmerman said. “I’m a public servant.”
A graduate of Carroll High School, Timmerman has lived in southern Noble County for nearly 40 years. He purchased Norris Truck Service in LaGrange two decades ago.
“I’m semi-retired,” Timmerman said. “It’s time to give back to the community.”
Timmerman also owns a small farm in the county.
He was selected on Monday’s second ballot.
Rules of the caucus required a majority vote of the 27 precinct chairs for selection. The caucus took place at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
In the first balloting, Timmerman received 12 votes. Avilla Deputy Town Marshal Rich Anderson of LaOtto and Kimmell farmer Brian Stump each received six votes.
Without the needed 14 votes, precinct chairs voted again with only Timmerman, Anderson and Stump remaining on the ballot.
In the second ballot, Timmerman received 16 votes, with Stump tallying seven and Anderson receiving four.
Chad Harlan, a private businessman from LaOtto, and Jeff Boyle, of Albion who works for the city of Ligoner’s Water Department, were the other two candidates.
Each candidate was introduced to the precinct chairs by a community member, then was allowed three minutes to make their case to the voters.
Timmerman was introduced by Kendallville banker Bob Marshall, who cited Timmerman’s business acumen.
Timmerman spoke to the chairs about his business experience as well as his familiarity with drainage issues as a farm owner. In his youth, Timmerman spent his summers working in construction. He picked up enough skill to have built three homes in his lifetime. He said he raised his family in the county.
“Noble County has been good to me,” Timmerman said. “This is my effort to give a little back to the community.”
He repeatedly said, “I value honesty and integrity,” and that he will legislate based on “truth and fact.”
In the treasurer caucus, Zizelman was introduced by Noble County Assessor Ben Castle, who recommended her for her intelligence and attention to detail.
“I’m always striving for more knowledge,” Zizelman said in her speech to the caucus. “I will handle taxpayer money with care. Every penny counts and shouldn’t be wasted.”
Zizelman defeated Katherine Strange of Albion on the first ballot, 23-4.
“I look forward to serving you,” Zizelman said following the vote.
She will be sworn in with the rest of the recently elected county officials at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.