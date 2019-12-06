LAGRANGE — Lakeland School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel announced Thursday afternoon that Lakeland Primary School will be closed today and students will be utilizing an e-learning day.
More than 20% of the school’s student population called in sick on Thursday.
The superintendent said a “variety of viral” illnesses apparently swept through the school sickening children, and prompting many parents to keep their sick children home from school.
Merkel said this is the first time in her memory that Lakeland has closed a school due to student illness.
She added that the school’s building maintenance staff would spend time Friday moping down the school building with “extra disinfectants.”
