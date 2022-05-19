GARRETT — A Kendallville man was killed in a crash with a semi early Saturday outside Garrett, according to News Channel 15.
Police and medics were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 1700 block of S.R. 8, near the Walmart Distribution Center west of Interstate 69, on a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and semi.
According to a report from the Garrett Police Department, officers arrived to find a male driver unconscious and trapped in his car. He was freed from the car and taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.
He was identified as 24-year-old Mark A. Sloan.
Investigators believe Sloan was driving his 2010 Pontiac G6 westbound on S.R. 8 when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the eastbound semi tractor-trailer. The Pontiac spun around and landed in the grass on the north side of S.R. 8, the report said.
Police noted in the report that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
