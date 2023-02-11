It’s the sweetest of special occasions — Valentines Day.
Yeah, right.
I’m guessing it wasn’t a man that chose the date.
While men have been distracted for weeks by important playoff football and college basketball games that have direct ramifications to NCAA tournament seedings, the women have been meeting together in secret, cozying up to over-the-top romance movies on the Hallmark Channel, creating unreal expectations.
Valentines Day? Thanks to the aforementioned Hallmark Channel, where every man worth having arranges a horse and sleigh ride for his significant other, Valentines Day has become the Super Bowl for women.
And don’t kid yourselves, gentlemen, there will be winners and losers this Valentines Day.
If we guys don’t deliver?
That’s the reason for this article: Valentines Day — A Survival Guide for Men.
If you are a husband or a boyfriend, it’s time to wake up. Today is Saturday, Feb. 11. You’re got two shopping days left.
If you haven’t gotten your Valentines Day gift for your sweetheart yet, now is a perfect time to panic.
They love us. They care for us. It’s time they get a little something extra.
Where do we start?
Thankfully, there is a bunch of data to give us some clues.
According to a survey organized by the National Retail Federation, top gifts for Valentines Day include:
• candy (57%),
• greeting cards (40%),
• flowers (37%),
• an evening out (32%),
• jewelry (21%),
• gift cards (20%) and
• clothing (19%).
Choosing from just one category is what I like to refer to as a DD — domestic disaster — in the making.
I would humbly suggest what I call the “125% approach.”
Instead of picking one of the above categories of Valentines Day gifts, create a combo package.
For example, using the above data, get her some candy (57%), a greeting card (40%) and flowers (37%). Add those percentages together (57+40+37) and you get 134%, well over the 125% threshold to survive Valentines Day.
If you take the singular approach and get, say, candy, you’re only at 57%, which is an “F” in any grade book, as in “F”orget about any hanky panky.
Get only flowers and you’re at 37%, which will get your more cold shoulder than you’d find at an Eskimo convention.
Purchasing a sweater or similar article of clothing for your loved one this Valentines Day (19%)? You might as well make up the couch.
Whatever combination you choose, you might want to consider taking out a loan (which will require you delaying buying that new boat for a month or two).
Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record, according to the annual survey released recently by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Americans planned to spend more than $5.5 billion on jewelry (which would buy a pretty big diamond) and nearly $4.4 billion on a special evening out. About one-third (32%) plan to give a gift of experience, up from 26% last year and the highest since NRF and Prosper started asking this question in 2017.
In case you’re wondering, a gift of experience is arranging an outing of sky diving or white river rafting. Apparently, while technically a gift of experience, taking your wife on a fishing or hunting trip may not be the most fruitful of ventures.
OK, so we’ve got a plan. Where can we get this combo of items called for by the by-now-famous “125% approach?”
Again, we men can lean heavily on the data.
According to the NRT federation, the top shopping destination to purchase Valentines Day gifts are:
• online (35%)
• department stores (34%)
• discount stores (31%) and
• specialty stores (18%).
With two shopping days left until Feb. 14, if you want to trust your happiness to next-day online delivery, you’re a braver man than me.
And if you decide to make your purchase from a “discount” store, by all that is holy, don’t let your significant other know it. Because nothing says true love like an attitude of “hey, it was a bargain.”
Do a little shopping fellas, put some effort in. For all the ladies put up with, they’re worth it.
The NRF also had some other data of interest concerning this special day.
On average, shoppers planned on spending $130.75 on gifts for significant others and family members this Valentines Day, according to the NRF, down $0.05 from 2022. Average spending on gifts for friends, children’s classmates/teachers, co-workers and pets — yes pets — was expected to increase from $38.36 in 2022 to $52.65 this year.
Which may or may not be a contributing factor to the divorce rate in this country.
Pets?
According to NRF data, 27% of U.S. shoppers said they would buy a Valentines Day present for their pet last year. In 2010, this share was only 17%. The total Valentine’s Day sales of pet gifts in 2020 hit a record-high $1.7 billion. This figure dropped to $1.3 billion in 2021, as Americans put more money into marital relations and less into the emotional well-being of pets who don’t know Valentines Day from Feb. 16 or March 8.
I have two pets. If the pets get a Valentines Day gift, it won’t come from me.
In researching this article, I brought home a half dozen varieties of chocolate for the wife to review. The plan being that I would fill this space with that review.
In a brief aside, a valiant attempt to make this taste tasting 57% of her Valentines Day gift fell on deaf ears.
In reality, I’m lucky enough to have that Hallmark kind of love with my beautiful co-conspirator/wife. She is the greatest gift I ever could have hoped for on Valentines Day and every other day of the year.
A love like ours deserves to be marked with something more than chocolate.
And it will be.
