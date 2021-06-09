Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Monday, according to jail records.
Shariah Withrow, 27, of the 200 block of West Greenwood, Kendallville, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Kendra Conklin, 48, of the 11900 block of Lola Vista Drive, Lolo, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of a syringe. Conklin posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Zachary Prather, 38, of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a warrant issued by authorities in Arkansas. Prather was released after the warrant was revoked.
Gerrick Hall, 31, of the 67600 block of C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Jon MeGlory, 35, of the 1400 block of Golden Key Road, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Travis Slone, 58, of the 1700 block of Summit Street, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Slone posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Brianne Benac, 28, of the 400 bock of South C.R. 800W, Angola, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a parole warrant.
Darriana James, 22, of the 1300 block of McNutt, Conway, Arkansas, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended. James posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Andrew Howay, 32, of the 300 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a hold order issued by authorities in Michigan.
Garret Whitmore, 25, of the 2800 block of South Centreville, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Arlin Yoder, 19, of the 2200 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession. Yoder posted bond and was released Saturday.
Thomas Ritchie, 56, of Rome City, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with aggravating circumstances and misuse of 911.
Shannon Connard, 36, of the 1900 block of New Orleans, McHenty, Illinois, was arrested Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of a legend drug. Connard posted bond and was released Saturday.
Ryan Gravit, 23, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of domestic battery.
Cory Barton, 30, of the 200 block of West South Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery to law enforcement.
Brody Long, 23, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1200W, Middlebury, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Long posted bond and was released Sunday.
Jack Ruth, 32, of the 100 block of Brondmerer Street, Goshen, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Ruth posted bond and was released Sunday.
Devon Johnson, 22, of the 13700 block of East Tilman Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Johnson posted bond and was released Sunday.
Lexi Rhymer, 19, of the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession.
Stephanie Lehman, 30, of the 15600 block C.R. 425, Fish Lake, Indiana, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Logan Moore, 20, of the 300 block of North Sycamore Street, LaGrange, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Adam Deetz, 46, of the 6700 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of battery and criminal recklessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.