FORT WAYNE — A LaOtto man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout with officers in Kendallville early Thursday morning has been released from medical care and is being detained by police on an oustanding Noble County warrant.
Justin R. Weikel, 40, has not yet been charged with any charges from the early Thursday incident after police said Weikel initiatied a high-speed chase starting in Fort Wayne that traveled north to Kendallville.
The pursuit ended in Kendallville, where Indiana State Police said they exchanged gunfire with Weikel before taking him into custody.
On Sunday, Indiana State Police issued an update stating that Weikel has been released from medical care at a Fort Wayne-area hospital and is now being detained on an Noble County warrant for pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Weikel also is also facing pending charges in Steuben County for six felony and misdemeanor charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felont, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.
"Weikel was released from medical care yesterday, and then transferred to the custody of the Allen County jail. He is being detained on an outstanding Noble County arrest warrant, charges which are unrelated to the police action shooting incident," state police said in a release. "The Indiana State Police investigation surrounding the events that led to police action shooting remains ongoing. Again, once that investigation is finished, the full report will be turned over to the Noble County Prosecutor for review and determination of criminal charges to be filed."
The incident began when Fort Wayne police attempted to pull over a car at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, Walker said.
Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in a four-door passenger car, police said.
The pursuit ended up going north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and continued to Kendallville where it ended in the mobile home park. DeKalb County Communications records said the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 p.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
Weikel eventually stopped at the Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville off Waits Road and allegedly began shooting at police. A window of an empty DeKalb County police cruiser was shot out, police said.
Multiple officers returned fire and police said they were unable to make contact with Weikel afterward. As police approached his vehicle, he was reportedly not moving and was taken into custody.
It's still unclear at this point whether police struck Weikel with any of their shots or if the standoff ended for other reasons.
Weikel was taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital for medical treatment, where he had remained until his recent release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.