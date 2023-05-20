Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Ashley N. Mister, 33, of the 7100 block of West C.R. 1000N, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Mister was held on $2,500 bond.
Ashley M. Murphy, 39, of the 700 block of West West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Murphy was held without bond.
