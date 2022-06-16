TOPEKA — One person was seriously injured in an early morning accident on S.R. 5 near C.R. 600S.
According to Topeka Fire Chief Stewart Bender, a car traveling north ran into the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck that was slowed and starting to make a left turn onto the county road.
The driver of the car suffered a serious head injury and was flown by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The identity of that driver has not been released. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m.
The Shipshewana Fire Department assisted Topeka firefighters at the scene. Parkview LaGrange EMS also responded, along with deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Topeka Police Department, and officers with the LaGrange Police Department.
