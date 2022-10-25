KENDALLVILLE — Community residents will get a first look at the proposed Kendallville Skatepark Thursday night at public meeting at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Hunger Skatepark representatives will present a preliminary drawing of what the proposed skatepark will look like at its site at the Kendallville Outdoor Sports Complex.
Volunteer Diane Peachey said company representative will answer questions and take comments that will be considered in the final design. The cost of the skatepark is estimated at about $300,000 with additional funds set aside in an endowment to take care of future repairs and maintenance.
Peachey said some funds have been raised, but the campaign will begin in earnest once the design is final.
