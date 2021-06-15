ROME CITY — Rome City is still trying to get rid of a lot where the town demolished a house two years ago, and will make another effort to list it locally.
If you’re interested in a small residential lot in the town, Rome City wants to hear from you.
On Monday, city officials opened a new offer for the property at 611 Jackson St., a vacant lot at the southwest corner of Jackson and Gale streets.
The lot has been vacant since 2019 when the town condemned and knocked down a dilapidated house that had been damaged in a May 2016 fire.
Police had recovered a one-pot meth lab from the house in March 2016 before the fire two months later. The property was never decontaminated or repaired and the town finally moved forward in March 2019 to knock it down.
The town has tried to sell it before, but never received a fair price for it, so Rome City has been holding — and mowing — the lot ever since.
The lot is costing the town about $100 per month in maintenance costs and town officials are beyond the point of expecting they’re going to recoup what they’ve spent on demolition and maintenance.
Rome City is also receiving no tax revenue on the lot, since it’s owned by the town.
“I don’t think we can expect to ever regain what we put into it,” town council member Cheryl Clifton said.
Town attorney Bill Eberhard said if Rome City is serious about selling it now, it might want to place a new public notice in the local newspaper or post the lot again with a real estate agent to generate some new leads on it.
“It has to be either be advertised or it has to be listed or you have to use an auctioneer,” Eberhard said, noting there are only a few ways municipalities are allowed to dispose of property.
Board members tabled the offer they received and agreed to post a new notice in the newspaper to see if they receive any new offers on the vacant lot.
In other business, the Rome City Town Council:
• Agreed to sell a small lot of land at the corner of Ellis Street and Lions Drive to an adjacent owner for $100.
• Approved repair of the air conditioning unit at Town Hall.
• Reviewed a request from Sylvan Cellars to have a musical act playing until 1 a.m. After review, town council members thought that was a little too late, since sound carries far into nearby residential areas, and approved a noise variance to midnight.
• Approved closing the alley at Weston Street on July 3 in anticipation of a large crowd coming for Independence Day festivities at the lake. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 3 at Sylvan Lake, with a rain date of July 4.
