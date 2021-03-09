ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners OK’d a pair of contract offers for the Noble County Health Department during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
The first contract offer approved was for the new county health nurse. Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff is seeking a replacement for Cheryl Brown who is leaving for a position in the private sector. Brown’s last day is March 15.
Gaff has a candidate in mind with a master’s degree in public health and 22 years of nursing experience. He declined to name the candidate since the person had not signed the contract.
The contract calls for a salary jump from the $52,000 Brown was scheduled to be paid this year to $58,500.
The offer was approved unanimously.
The second offer was for Brown to work with the health department in a transitional capacity. The new hire isn’t expected to come on board at the health department until April 12.
The contract the Noble County Council approved March 1 called for Brown to be paid $30 per hour for up to 10 hours a week for 10 weeks.
Gaff came to the commissioners with an additional request that the county pay Brown’s COBRA insurance until she can join her new employer’s insurance plan. Under COBRA, if a person voluntarily resigns from a job, he or she is entitled to continue the employer’s group plan for up to 18 months at his or her own expense.
The estimated cost of paying Brown’s COBRA premium would be approximately $600 per month, according to County Coordinator Jackie Knafel. Brown would only need a single month of coverage before her new job would take over her insurance needs, Gaff said.
The commissioners, said they did not want to set such a precedent for people who leave the county’s employment.
Gaff said he would work with the Noble County Health Department to find a way to pay for Brown’s COBRA.
“Without her, the transition is going to be very, very, very difficult,” Gaff said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the contract offer with Brown.
The commissioners also formally closed the books on the first COVID-19 Support Program grant received by the county last year. Offered by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development and administered at the state level by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Noble County received $95,250 in grant funding for small businesses.
The grant was executed locally by Region III-A and the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
Forty five businesses received a total of $95,250 in grant monies, supporting the continued employment of 138 individuals. The grants were geared toward job retention for small businesses, with a minimum of 51% of the money going toward low- to moderate-income workers.
“I really view round one as a success,” Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said. “Region III-A has been a wonderful partner.”
A public hearing in front of the commissioners was the last step in closing the books on the initial grant opportunity.
The county has applied for a new $200,000 grant but won’t know if it will receive it until April.
According to Gatman, seven of 10 businesses in Noble County employ 10 or fewer employees.
The commissioners also received an update from project manager Zack Smith regarding the new county annex currently being built on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse.
The project is in the beginning stages of preparing to outfit the offices once the structure itself has been completed.
The county has run into a snag concerning the cost of putting in the six console work stations for dispatchers at the E-911 Communications Center which will be housed in the new annex.
Early estimates had put the cost of new consoles at between $1,000-$2,000. The new consoles are likely to cost 10 times that much, according to Smith, leaving the county having to scramble to come up with approximately $100,000 more than previously planned for that portion.
Knafel said she had discussed the idea of E-911 Director Shellie Coney of taking some of the dispatchers who are currently being paid by public safety tax dollars and putting them in her regular budget. Doing so with two employees could pay for four console units, Knafel said.
Smith also told the commissioners that he was working with Albion Chain O’ Lakes Festival committee members on plans for this year’s festival, which is normally held in June. Smith said the construction of the new annex may infringe on parking, but the county — through its main contractor Weigand — would be providing generators to power the rides and other needs of the festival.
The normal hook-up will not be ready in time for this year’s festival, but Smith said having multiple generators should allow for enough flexibility to pull off the festival.
“It will be different than in normal years,” Smith said. “(But) we should be able to come up with a solution.”
