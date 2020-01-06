KENDALLVILLE — “Bix” is back home, but he’s in rough shape.
Bix the bison, a fiberglass statue belonging to the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department, has been found after being stolen from the east side of Bixler Lake near the softball field parking lot sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6.
Then, on New Year’s Day, someone who lives outside of Garrett woke up to find Bix in their driveway.
At 7:30 a.m., Dawn McGahen, Kendallville’s recreation director, got a call from Kendallville Police that it was found.
“They said, ‘It’s pretty rough,’” she said.
So, she called her dad, hopped in a parks department truck and collected the buffalo from Garrett and brought it back to Kendallville.
However, it looks much different now than it did when it was first painted.
Photos of the bison show it scuffed up, with almost all of the artwork scraped off, revealing the gray interior.
Originally, Bix’s sides depicted a knight and a sign that read “Kendallville,” and the other a rendition of the Apple Festival.
Other parts of the bison are scratched and worn, too, like the horns, nose and hooves.
The statue is also dirty, caked in some places in what appears to be mud.
McGahen said the damage is disappointing, since Bix is one of a limited amount of buffalo the state of Indiana made for the state’s bicentennial back in 2016.
The parks department received donations to paint Bix and toted it around to different schools, prompting social media posts and encouraging residents to engage with the area’s history and culture.
“It’s been a staple around town, and we tried to use it for doing some good. I find it really sad,” McGahen said. “But, I still am a believer that the good will win.”
After reviewing the money spent on Bix, McGahen values the statue at $4,100.
The grinding of the paint on the fiberglass went so deep it cracked some of the bison, which calls into question if the statue is even salvageable.
“We’re not financially in a place where we can fix it and repaint it,” McGahen said.
Also reported missing at the same time were three flood lights and ten 25-foot extension cords.
Anyone with knowledge of the theft are asked to call Kendallville Police at 347-0654.
