KENDALLVILLE — In order to begin building and investing in renewable energy systems, the power grid needs to be set up so that it’s capable of handling it.
Power grids across the United States are largely outdated and are not prepared to bring renewable energy to power things like homes and commercial buildings.
In Noble County, local communities are beginning to invest in solar energy and plans are in the works at the county plan commission to create an ordinance to allow large-scale solar fields that would generate and transmit wholesale electricity.
Solar companies have targeted the area, and specially the area north of Albion for a possible field spanning up to 3,000 acres, in part because the county does have the right kind of transmission infrastructure nearby.
Power grids includes three main parts that create and send electricity to power people’s homes. The first is generation, which is where the power is created. This includes non-renewable sources like coal, nuclear and fossil fuels and now renewable sources like wind, solar and geothermal.
The next step is transmission which takes energy generated at power plants and sends it through transformers and transmission lines.
The final part is distribution, which energy is delivered from substations to homes or buildings through powerlines.
Local utility companies like Indiana Michigan Power have been working to upgrade the power grids in areas they serve including Noble County and the rest of the region.
Tracy Warner, corporate communications manager for I&M, said in an email the company is both building new lines and upgrading older powerlines to help improve efficiency.
“In many cases, lines and poles dating back to the 1950s are being replaced with sturdier wiring and poles,” he said. “These infrastructure projects are aimed at best serving customers, reducing outages and preparing for future development.”
Many of the poles that are made of wood are starting to be replaced with steel poles that are stronger and can help reduce outages.
In some cases, I&M plans to expand the number of transmission lines and towers throughout the county.
The company installed about 10 miles of new transmission lines between Albion and Kendallville in 2018. The project ran about $10 million and included installing new steel poles and new wires.
Another project happening in Kendallville will be the construction of the Henderson substation between West North Street and Goodwin Place. The current substation in Kendallville will be updated along with new transmission lines installed to connect the substations.
That project is planned to begin in early 2023.
I&M states this project will help “address deteriorating infrastructure that dates back to the 1960s.”
This is part of the company’s “Future Forward” program as it hopes to push forward towards further investing in renewable energy.
It includes adding 900 megawatts of solar energy and 800 megawatts of wind energy over the next decade in the region.
The company has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 80% from 2000 levels by 2030 and commits to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
